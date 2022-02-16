Patch #3 - Build 0.10.01

Build 0.10.01
Updates
• Added bullet VFX for ‘Rain Maker’ weapon
• Players can cancel weapon reloading by swapping weapon
• Removed ability to unlock ‘Lunar New Year’ cosmetics
Fixes
• Fixed issue with Pause Menu not scaling correctly with different resolutions
• Fixed issue where the Pause Menu would show over the loading screen when quitting the Tutorial
• Fixed issue with host played being downed by shark not dying properly in online mode
Changes
• Changed initial loading screen image to default image after Lunar Event
Changed files in this update