 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stuffed update for 16 February 2022

Patch #3 - Build 0.10.01

Share · View all patches · Build 8215272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 0.10.01

Updates

• Added bullet VFX for ‘Rain Maker’ weapon

• Players can cancel weapon reloading by swapping weapon

• Removed ability to unlock ‘Lunar New Year’ cosmetics

Fixes

• Fixed issue with Pause Menu not scaling correctly with different resolutions

• Fixed issue where the Pause Menu would show over the loading screen when quitting the Tutorial

• Fixed issue with host played being downed by shark not dying properly in online mode

Changes

• Changed initial loading screen image to default image after Lunar Event

Changed files in this update

Stuffed Base Content Depot 1243201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.