Crown of Pain - Patch 0.9.23 has been released!

Hey!
Thank you for playing Crown of Pain and coming up with possible improvements for the game! We heard your feedback and we have a patch for you!
This patch includes:
- "Fire Slash" (Zulan) damage scale increase from 120% to 130% and bleed apply chance from 40% to 60%
- Thunder (Zulan) damage scale decrease from 120% to 80%.
- Multi Shot (Gretel) damage scale decrease from 120% to 80%
- Ghost, Wolves, Skeletons receive HP and base stats downscale
- Added UI indicator to display current & max wave per room.
- After completing the current content the game will reset character stats, faith and finished rooms. Abilities and unlocked characters persist.
- Fixed issue where Stand united (Nakar) shield values persisted between rooms.
- Fixed issue where game was working unexpected when tooltip was active but the character or enemy killed. Now tooltip will disappear.
- Fixed Chant of Power (Veno) not working as intended.
- Lowered base prices from 100 to 80 per ability and incremental 10% (previous 20%) per owned ability to allow room for more experiments
- Fixed some of the wrong tooltips and descriptions.
- UI adjustments to scale properly on larger numbers.
- Fixed Skeleton to attack random target as described in the tooltip (before attacked the closest enemy)
- Mind+Soul now grants 1 shield value per 5 points combined (previous 10)
Please let us know if you have any problems with the game - we'll try our best to fix it, if possible!
Best,
Elizabete, Jagit Games and Coldwild Games crew
