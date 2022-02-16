 Skip to content

Crown of Pain update for 16 February 2022

Crown of Pain - Patch 0.9.23 has been released!

Patch 0.9.23 · Build 8215242

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

Thank you for playing Crown of Pain and coming up with possible improvements for the game! We heard your feedback and we have a patch for you!

This patch includes:

  • "Fire Slash" (Zulan) damage scale increase from 120% to 130% and bleed apply chance from 40% to 60%
  • Thunder (Zulan) damage scale decrease from 120% to 80%.
  • Multi Shot (Gretel) damage scale decrease from 120% to 80%
  • Ghost, Wolves, Skeletons receive HP and base stats downscale
  • Added UI indicator to display current & max wave per room.
  • After completing the current content the game will reset character stats, faith and finished rooms. Abilities and unlocked characters persist.
  • Fixed issue where Stand united (Nakar) shield values persisted between rooms.
  • Fixed issue where game was working unexpected when tooltip was active but the character or enemy killed. Now tooltip will disappear.
  • Fixed Chant of Power (Veno) not working as intended.
  • Lowered base prices from 100 to 80 per ability and incremental 10% (previous 20%) per owned ability to allow room for more experiments
  • Fixed some of the wrong tooltips and descriptions.
  • UI adjustments to scale properly on larger numbers.
  • Fixed Skeleton to attack random target as described in the tooltip (before attacked the closest enemy)
  • Mind+Soul now grants 1 shield value per 5 points combined (previous 10)

Please let us know if you have any problems with the game - we'll try our best to fix it, if possible!

Best,

Elizabete, Jagit Games and Coldwild Games crew

