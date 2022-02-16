Epica Beta Patch 1.6.2

- Updated the camera when interacting with quest and vendor NPCs.
- Added Mining, with a mining pickaxe equipped the player can now harvest minerals. Minerals so far include, copper, silver, gold, granite, and coal. These materials can be used in crafting, for quests, or can be sold.
- Updated vendors, items can now be randomly available - unless permanent i.e. quest items or for special items, such as the mining pickaxe.
- Updated two handed swords, added new animations, added two handed swords to weapon vendors.
- Added, interacting with random friendly NPCs will now start a talk animation.
- Added new biome, pine tree forest.
- Setup waypoints
Changed files in this update