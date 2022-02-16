 Skip to content

Aground Zero Playtest update for 16 February 2022

Quality of Life update 0.0.56

Share · View all patches · Build 8214864

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has a lot of small improvements:

  • Added Q/E to rotate structures/belts before placing
  • Belts now have some thickness
  • When a factory or generator needs item, storehouses will dispatch the necessary items if connected via conveyor belts
  • Added factory model
  • Allowed placing blueprints with no padding (you can trap yourself, but structures aren't hard to dismantle to get free)
  • Added warnings to structures (like no power) so you know when/why they aren't working
  • Added Billboard system for the above, and modders.
  • On build, items now appear to fly from player into structure
  • Changed mining effect for cables/ramps so it doesn't look like you're mining the tile
  • Belts take 0.05 power/sec per belt
  • Cables/belts can no longer be placed on the same tile - attempting to do so will replace the existing belt/cable. You can also replace existing belts with belts of a different direction.
  • Added an item pickup range upgrade
  • Added an option to show a reticle for laser drill
  • Replaced mine block sfx, added a flashlight sfx
  • Fixed some minor bugs

