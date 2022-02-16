New Update Released (16.02.2022)

A new update has been released with the following updates:
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where settings were getting deleted upon starting a new game
- Fixed an issue where tutorial was showing once again upon starting a new game
- Fixed an issue when talking in peaceful takeover that showed double options for intimidation
- Fixed an issue with numerous backstory events
- Fixed wrong actors set up in one of the beginning scenes
Additions:
- Backstory events are now showing while travelling
- Added achievement for the finishing the first ending
- Added achievement for the finishing the second ending
- Added achievement for the finishing the third ending
- Added achievement for the finishing the fourth ending
Improvements:
- Thanks to Aeon29Fr's feedback I shortened the introductory dialog(separated in two with battles in between) and also added an initial dungeon at the start of the game
- Fixed logic that showed unnecessary text in one of the endings
Changed files in this update