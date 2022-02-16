 Skip to content

FullyBroken - Old Dawn update for 16 February 2022

New Update Released (16.02.2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8214803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update has been released with the following updates:

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where settings were getting deleted upon starting a new game
  • Fixed an issue where tutorial was showing once again upon starting a new game
  • Fixed an issue when talking in peaceful takeover that showed double options for intimidation
  • Fixed an issue with numerous backstory events
  • Fixed wrong actors set up in one of the beginning scenes

Additions:

  • Backstory events are now showing while travelling
  • Added achievement for the finishing the first ending
  • Added achievement for the finishing the second ending
  • Added achievement for the finishing the third ending
  • Added achievement for the finishing the fourth ending

Improvements:

  • Thanks to Aeon29Fr's feedback I shortened the introductory dialog(separated in two with battles in between) and also added an initial dungeon at the start of the game
  • Fixed logic that showed unnecessary text in one of the endings

