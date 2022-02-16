 Skip to content

Skullborn Playtest update for 16 February 2022

v0.0.31

Share · View all patches · Build 8214762

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed duplicate item in inventory bug
  • Blueprints can be dragged precisely and can be rotated
  • Some tweaks to visuals with blocks and "Pixel Test"
  • Fixed bug where footstep sound was playing after player stopped moving
  • Blocks are removed from inventory when placed in player home
  • Removed the create account option to claim an old account before passwords were introduced

