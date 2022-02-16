- Fixed duplicate item in inventory bug
- Blueprints can be dragged precisely and can be rotated
- Some tweaks to visuals with blocks and "Pixel Test"
- Fixed bug where footstep sound was playing after player stopped moving
- Blocks are removed from inventory when placed in player home
- Removed the create account option to claim an old account before passwords were introduced
Skullborn Playtest update for 16 February 2022
v0.0.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update