Update № 48 (0.4.8)

Knock-knock to all our players! Knock on the Coffin Lid has reached update number 0.4.8, we added Bjorn cutscenes in it! It's also dedicated to changes in the balance and to bug fixes!
Changes
- Bjorn's cutscenes were added into the game.
- To watch Bjorn's cutscenes (especially the opening cutscene) you will need to start from a fresh save.
- We are working on a separate screen where you can watch previously opened cutscenes.
- Potential damage over the enemies’ heads now shows the total sum of damage from cards dealing multiple blows with different damage to the same target.
- Gold Digger’s Lunge (third type) was changed. Now, it deals 2 piercing damage 4 times.
- The Madman’s "Chance of Survival" cards of the 2nd and 3rd type were changed – the penalty to Strength upon using the card was reduced.
- In Bjorn's starter cards, 1 defense card was replaced with 1 attack card of the corresponding class.
Bug fixes
- Fixed bug that caused the battle with Hungry Demon to freeze.
- Fixed the mechanics of Assault Shield.
- Fixed Golden Armor’s damage animation.
- The effect of removing a rare card upon failing a Knight's Vow now works correctly.
- Fixed bug in Spear of the Crimson Steppes – the number of wounded enemies is now calculated correctly.
- Fixed bug in Armor of Thundering Mountain – evading damage is now calculated correctly.
- Fixed bug in Axe of Thundering Mountain where the effect was triggered when enemies received damage from Barbed.
- Fixed bug: the effect of the “Surprise Element” card of the 2nd type now matches the description.
- Fixed bug in the "Cursed Blood" card that removed 2 Ward charges from the character.
- Fixed bug in the "Chains of Curse" card where "Curses of a Lycan" were added to the deck instead of "Scourge of a Lycan".
- Bjorn’s "Bandit Camp" event now doesn’t freeze.
- The penalty to Strength when coming out of the form in Bjorn’s final battle now works correctly.
Yours, Redboon team!
