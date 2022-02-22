 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One update for 22 February 2022

Patch 1.04 - Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Share · View all patches · Build 8214503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello detectives,

We’re rolling out a new patch on PC and consoles! It’s made up mainly of performance tweaks and a few gameplay and visual improvements. The detailed list of the most notable changes is below.

Updates:

  • Updated the “How to Play” section.
  • Modified PC controls custom binding.
  • Updated credits. Added missing names.

Quality of Life:

  • Performance optimization.
  • Added additional feature (PC only) — FPS limit to decrease hitches and stuttering.
  • Added additional feature (PC only) — FSR (Fidelity Super Resolution).

Bugs Fixed:

  • Fixed bugs that negatively affected the game's performance.
  • Fixed and modified the checkpoint mechanics before the ending so that players can finish other quests.
  • Various localization fixes.
  • Fixed a bunch of issues related to gameplay and visuals.

Changed files in this update

Butterfly Binaries Depot 1137301
  • Loading history…
Butterfly Main Content Depot 1137302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.