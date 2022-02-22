Patch 1.04 - Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Hello detectives,
We’re rolling out a new patch on PC and consoles! It’s made up mainly of performance tweaks and a few gameplay and visual improvements. The detailed list of the most notable changes is below.
Updates:
- Updated the “How to Play” section.
- Modified PC controls custom binding.
- Updated credits. Added missing names.
Quality of Life:
- Performance optimization.
- Added additional feature (PC only) — FPS limit to decrease hitches and stuttering.
- Added additional feature (PC only) — FSR (Fidelity Super Resolution).
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed bugs that negatively affected the game's performance.
- Fixed and modified the checkpoint mechanics before the ending so that players can finish other quests.
- Various localization fixes.
- Fixed a bunch of issues related to gameplay and visuals.
Changed files in this update