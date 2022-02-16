V2.1 patch notes

Hello!

I would like to thank you for the continued feedback.

This is a minor update fixing some small issues.

Fixed a couple more typos

Fixed a problem with certain chests giving you the wrong item description in some cases

Game would turn on random encounters if you chose to have it turned off at a certain place in the game by mistake. It should no longer do that

Spawns should now recover properly after a battle has ended

Improved navigation somewhat in certain maps

In other news, a new game is being worked on. No official cover art exists for it yet, but I can share that the new game will follow a Shaman on a journey to perform Shanar, the rite of initiation. Based on real shamanism. A couple of characters from Trials of Proelium will make a return. A proper announcement will come when more progress is made on the new game.