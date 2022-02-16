 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Trials of Proelium update for 16 February 2022

V2.1 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8214286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

I would like to thank you for the continued feedback.

This is a minor update fixing some small issues.

  • Fixed a couple more typos

  • Fixed a problem with certain chests giving you the wrong item description in some cases

  • Game would turn on random encounters if you chose to have it turned off at a certain place in the game by mistake. It should no longer do that

  • Spawns should now recover properly after a battle has ended

  • Improved navigation somewhat in certain maps

In other news, a new game is being worked on. No official cover art exists for it yet, but I can share that the new game will follow a Shaman on a journey to perform Shanar, the rite of initiation. Based on real shamanism. A couple of characters from Trials of Proelium will make a return. A proper announcement will come when more progress is made on the new game.

Changed files in this update

Trials of Proelium Content Depot 1749021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.