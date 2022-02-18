0.8.33
- batteries, solar panels, tanks and antennas in the colony no longer generate navigation around them
- removed the effect of dust particles in the premises
- increased fps with a large number of solar panels in the colony
- fixed a drop when sending cargo to the colony
- fixed energy consumption by plants
- fixed non-consumption of carbon dioxide by plants
0.8.32
- fixed a crash when shipping cargo to a base in the asteroid belt
- hiding alt interiors for space stations
- fixed the lack of research effect on shuttle flight speed
- when fulfilling the contract, the morale of all the personnel of this faction increases
- do not issue messages about unavailability and do not respawn characters until navigation in the colony is built
- the time to detect stuck characters has been reduced by 6 times
- fixes in localizations
- it is prohibited to hire staff during the flight
- fixed the display of parts when disassembling items
- fixed a crash when removing a station block
- limited sun brightness at low post-processing settings
0.8.31
- fixed a furniture collision in the server room
- fixed scaling of the interface to wide screens
- do not display 0 resources when building/installing furniture
- dispose of waste above the production limit
0.8.30
- fixed creation of supply contracts with 0 quantity
- fixed a nuclear reactor collision so that it fits into a 2x2x2 room
- fixed flights to asteroids (affected the extraction of minerals on the asteroid)
- fixed the alignment of the interface for high resolutions
- fixed the icon of one of the items in the warehouse
- fixed checking the availability of resources when installing shift software
- fixed checking the availability of materials during the construction of premises, taking into account research modifiers
- fixed collision of tanks in the colony
- fixed a crash when exiting the colony
0.8.29
- the effective gas flow rate from the fusion engine has been increased by 10 times
- the cost of nuclear fuel has been increased by 2 times
- the dimension of thermonuclear fuel has been reduced by 10 times
- the cost of thermonuclear fuel has been increased by 10 times
- fixed charging and repairing robots when the player is not in the colony
- fixed a problem with installing a landing pad on one of the types of tracks
- improved game performance with a large number of staff at the station
- the staff jam detection period has been increased by 6 times
- fixed installation of the landing pad on pedestrian paths
- fixed the installation of stairs in 2 rooms (one above the other)
- fixed the inability to purchase some resources
- fixed the inability to build and install objects when resources are plentiful
- fixed the consumption of canned food at the station when working cafes in the form of solar system
- instead of a stock of food, the hint indicates a stock of rations
- fixed calculation of the resources sold, higher than the quantity available in stock
- fixed the display of item characteristics (from 0 to 1 is shown as 1)
0.8.28
- the cost of nuclear fuel has been increased by 5 times
- co2 generation on bioreactors and generators is disabled
- automatically link all newly arrived personnel to cabins
- the default production limit has been increased by 100 times
- accelerated removal of blocks at the station
- costs in the production of components and composites are reduced by 2 times
- fixed brightness adjustment on low post-processing quality settings
- night brightness adjustment is only available at high post-processing quality settings
- productivity in kitchens with 2 robots increased by 2 times
- correction in localizations
- fixed nuclear reactor collision
- displaying cost structures in tooltips, taking into account research modifiers
- fixed installation of the landing pad on pedestrian paths
0.8.27
- added debugging when an object actor cannot be loaded
- it is forbidden to remove the station wheel in some situations
- fixed navigation error when moving between station nodes
- removed the need for staff to work during the flight
- the production rate of helium-3 has been reduced by 10 times
- fixed a crash when closing the colony panel
- correction in Korean localization
- reduced wheat consumption in Russian cuisine
- the production of thermonuclear fuel has been reduced by 10 times
- costs for the production of thermonuclear fuel are reduced by 10 times
- the productivity of the assembly line has been increased by 10 times
- fixed a crash when installing objects indoors and outside the colony
0.8.25
- the cost of safe nuclear energy research has been increased to 10 points
- fixed disabling camera rotation at the edges of the screen in 'in orbit' mode
- fixed a crash when removing a block on a station or colony
0.8.24
- all localization edits made by the community have been moved to the game
- fixed resource consumption in the form of from the solar system
- fixed hunger at stations that occurs for no reason
- the speed of mining has been reduced by 3 times
- farm productivity reduced by 2 times
- meat and fish production reduced by 2 times
- different productivity on the farm
- fixed unavailability of the supply of very cheap resources under the contract
- the second fuel consumption of the nuclear engine is reduced by 100 times
- the second fuel consumption of a thermonuclear engine has been reduced by 100 times
- the dimension of nuclear fuel has been reduced by 100 times
- the dimension of thermonuclear fuel has been reduced by 10 times
- fixed food discarding (not debited from the warehouse)
0.8.23
- energy consumption by street lights is reduced by 10 times
- energy consumption by basic resource miners increased by 3 times
- the productivity of the average ceramic processor has been increased by 4 times
- the weight of a unit of hydrogen has been reduced by 10 times
- changed parameters of hydrogen and oxygen extraction during electrolysis
- the production of optics, composites, parts, cables, motors, electronics, lamps and solar cells has been reduced by 6 times
- liquid fuel generator and bioreactor, produce co2
- added oxygen production at gas processors
- the productivity and consumption of gas refiners have been reworked
- the speed of the entire production is reduced by 2 times
- nuclear fuel consumption reduced by 100 times
- the production of nuclear fuel has been reduced by 100 times
- costs for the production of thermonuclear fuel increased by 10 times
- consumption of thermonuclear fuel is reduced by 10 times
- the navigation area at the doors has been increased by 2 times
- it is forbidden to build static section blocks crossing the rotating one laid out above
- fixed falling when removing items
- fixed a crash when removing blocks at the station
- fixed power outage at stations that do not go into the shadow of the planet
0.8.22
- Fixes in English, Chinese and German localization made by the community have been transferred to the game.
- fixed a drop when changing the transparency of the room
- Do not repair robots if the power on the repair table is turned off
- do not treat the patient if the power is turned off on the operating table
- fixed a fall when rebilding cells with ladders
- added logging when installing furniture
- fixed missing robot names
- the rate of outflow of gases in a thermonuclear engine has been increased by 10 times
0.8.21
- fixed a bug when solar panels work if the station does not go into the shadow of the planet
- fixed crash when loading old saves in 0.8.20
- added checks when removing furniture
- the machine that produces steel is built of iron, not steel
- added checks at the foundation of the colony
- the effective gas flow rate from the nozzle of all engines in light mode has been increased by 20%
- do not turn on automatically turned off energy during solar flares
- the limit on the quantity of goods when buying has been increased by 100 times
- fixed a resource prompt during a shortage
0.8.20
- costs for the production of electronics, solar cells, wires and motors are reduced by 10 times
- fixed a drop when removing a cell if it crosses the camera
- fixed the display of insufficient resources for cooking when viewed from the solar system
- fixed arrival of tourists
- fixed a bug with the calculation of shuttle routes
- fixed crash when loading from save in some states of incoming shuttles
- added checking the status of shuttles before saving the game
- fuel consumption by all generators is reduced by 2 times
