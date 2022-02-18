 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Solargene update for 18 February 2022

0.8.33

Share · View all patches · Build 8214209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.8.33

  • batteries, solar panels, tanks and antennas in the colony no longer generate navigation around them
  • removed the effect of dust particles in the premises
  • increased fps with a large number of solar panels in the colony
  • fixed a drop when sending cargo to the colony
  • fixed energy consumption by plants
  • fixed non-consumption of carbon dioxide by plants

0.8.32

  • fixed a crash when shipping cargo to a base in the asteroid belt
  • hiding alt interiors for space stations
  • fixed the lack of research effect on shuttle flight speed
  • when fulfilling the contract, the morale of all the personnel of this faction increases
  • do not issue messages about unavailability and do not respawn characters until navigation in the colony is built
  • the time to detect stuck characters has been reduced by 6 times
  • fixes in localizations
  • it is prohibited to hire staff during the flight
  • fixed the display of parts when disassembling items
  • fixed a crash when removing a station block
  • limited sun brightness at low post-processing settings

0.8.31

  • fixed a furniture collision in the server room
  • fixed scaling of the interface to wide screens
  • do not display 0 resources when building/installing furniture
  • dispose of waste above the production limit

0.8.30

  • fixed creation of supply contracts with 0 quantity
  • fixed a nuclear reactor collision so that it fits into a 2x2x2 room
  • fixed flights to asteroids (affected the extraction of minerals on the asteroid)
  • fixed the alignment of the interface for high resolutions
  • fixed the icon of one of the items in the warehouse
  • fixed checking the availability of resources when installing shift software
  • fixed checking the availability of materials during the construction of premises, taking into account research modifiers
  • fixed collision of tanks in the colony
  • fixed a crash when exiting the colony

0.8.29

  • the effective gas flow rate from the fusion engine has been increased by 10 times
  • the cost of nuclear fuel has been increased by 2 times
  • the dimension of thermonuclear fuel has been reduced by 10 times
  • the cost of thermonuclear fuel has been increased by 10 times
  • fixed charging and repairing robots when the player is not in the colony
  • fixed a problem with installing a landing pad on one of the types of tracks
  • improved game performance with a large number of staff at the station
  • the staff jam detection period has been increased by 6 times
  • fixed installation of the landing pad on pedestrian paths
  • fixed the installation of stairs in 2 rooms (one above the other)
  • fixed the inability to purchase some resources
  • fixed the inability to build and install objects when resources are plentiful
  • fixed the consumption of canned food at the station when working cafes in the form of solar system
  • instead of a stock of food, the hint indicates a stock of rations
  • fixed calculation of the resources sold, higher than the quantity available in stock
  • fixed the display of item characteristics (from 0 to 1 is shown as 1)

0.8.28

  • the cost of nuclear fuel has been increased by 5 times
  • co2 generation on bioreactors and generators is disabled
  • automatically link all newly arrived personnel to cabins
  • the default production limit has been increased by 100 times
  • accelerated removal of blocks at the station
  • costs in the production of components and composites are reduced by 2 times
  • fixed brightness adjustment on low post-processing quality settings
  • night brightness adjustment is only available at high post-processing quality settings
  • productivity in kitchens with 2 robots increased by 2 times
  • correction in localizations
  • fixed nuclear reactor collision
  • displaying cost structures in tooltips, taking into account research modifiers
  • fixed installation of the landing pad on pedestrian paths

0.8.27

  • added debugging when an object actor cannot be loaded
  • it is forbidden to remove the station wheel in some situations
  • fixed navigation error when moving between station nodes
  • removed the need for staff to work during the flight
  • the production rate of helium-3 has been reduced by 10 times
  • fixed a crash when closing the colony panel
  • correction in Korean localization
  • reduced wheat consumption in Russian cuisine
  • the production of thermonuclear fuel has been reduced by 10 times
  • costs for the production of thermonuclear fuel are reduced by 10 times
  • the productivity of the assembly line has been increased by 10 times
  • fixed a crash when installing objects indoors and outside the colony

0.8.25

  • the cost of safe nuclear energy research has been increased to 10 points
  • fixed disabling camera rotation at the edges of the screen in 'in orbit' mode
  • fixed a crash when removing a block on a station or colony

0.8.24

  • all localization edits made by the community have been moved to the game
  • fixed resource consumption in the form of from the solar system
  • fixed hunger at stations that occurs for no reason
  • the speed of mining has been reduced by 3 times
  • farm productivity reduced by 2 times
  • meat and fish production reduced by 2 times
  • different productivity on the farm
  • fixed unavailability of the supply of very cheap resources under the contract
  • the second fuel consumption of the nuclear engine is reduced by 100 times
  • the second fuel consumption of a thermonuclear engine has been reduced by 100 times
  • the dimension of nuclear fuel has been reduced by 100 times
  • the dimension of thermonuclear fuel has been reduced by 10 times
  • fixed food discarding (not debited from the warehouse)

0.8.23

  • energy consumption by street lights is reduced by 10 times
  • energy consumption by basic resource miners increased by 3 times
  • the productivity of the average ceramic processor has been increased by 4 times
  • the weight of a unit of hydrogen has been reduced by 10 times
  • changed parameters of hydrogen and oxygen extraction during electrolysis
  • the production of optics, composites, parts, cables, motors, electronics, lamps and solar cells has been reduced by 6 times
  • liquid fuel generator and bioreactor, produce co2
  • added oxygen production at gas processors
  • the productivity and consumption of gas refiners have been reworked
  • the speed of the entire production is reduced by 2 times
  • nuclear fuel consumption reduced by 100 times
  • the production of nuclear fuel has been reduced by 100 times
  • costs for the production of thermonuclear fuel increased by 10 times
  • consumption of thermonuclear fuel is reduced by 10 times
  • the navigation area at the doors has been increased by 2 times
  • it is forbidden to build static section blocks crossing the rotating one laid out above
  • fixed falling when removing items
  • fixed a crash when removing blocks at the station
  • fixed power outage at stations that do not go into the shadow of the planet

0.8.22

  • Fixes in English, Chinese and German localization made by the community have been transferred to the game.
  • fixed a drop when changing the transparency of the room
  • Do not repair robots if the power on the repair table is turned off
  • do not treat the patient if the power is turned off on the operating table
  • fixed a fall when rebilding cells with ladders
  • added logging when installing furniture
  • fixed missing robot names
  • the rate of outflow of gases in a thermonuclear engine has been increased by 10 times

0.8.21

  • fixed a bug when solar panels work if the station does not go into the shadow of the planet
  • fixed crash when loading old saves in 0.8.20
  • added checks when removing furniture
  • the machine that produces steel is built of iron, not steel
  • added checks at the foundation of the colony
  • the effective gas flow rate from the nozzle of all engines in light mode has been increased by 20%
  • do not turn on automatically turned off energy during solar flares
  • the limit on the quantity of goods when buying has been increased by 100 times
  • fixed a resource prompt during a shortage

0.8.20

  • costs for the production of electronics, solar cells, wires and motors are reduced by 10 times
  • fixed a drop when removing a cell if it crosses the camera
  • fixed the display of insufficient resources for cooking when viewed from the solar system
  • fixed arrival of tourists
  • fixed a bug with the calculation of shuttle routes
  • fixed crash when loading from save in some states of incoming shuttles
  • added checking the status of shuttles before saving the game
  • fuel consumption by all generators is reduced by 2 times

Changed files in this update

Solargene Content Depot 1638301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.