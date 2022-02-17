 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 17 February 2022

Season 5 Begins Now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Let's take a quick look into what we have coming to you in Season 5:

  • ER Pass
  • Season Pack
  • The First New Subject - Laura
  • Season 5 Opening Event
  • Daily Mission Event

