Power to the People update for 16 February 2022

v1.0.8.1: Big performance improvements + minor fixes

16 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! After working overtime for a few days, we're proud to announce a brand new build of Power to the People. This time around we have been mostly focusing on performance improvements. But we're also delivering a few minor fixes here and there.

  • Massive performance improvements, particularly when multiple power lines fail at the same time or when there are tons of power lines being built at the same time.
  • Fix bug that didn't allow players to place low voltage power lines on bridges sometimes.
  • Fix visual glitch that made it look like power lines were conducting electricity when they weren't if placed very close to other power lines.
  • A few localisation fixes for the French version.

