Nebuchadnezzar Update 1.3 Out Now!

We are happy to announce that the third major update of Nebuchadnezzar is out.
We would love to thank each and every one of you for your trust and all your insights, comments and suggestions. Without your support and feedback we would not be able to keep improving Nebuchadnezzar and making it a great city builder game.
So let's take a look at the main features and improvements the new update brings.
Update 1.3 includes:
Gods, devoted monuments and shrines
Choose from more than 40 gods to worship to provide bonuses to fit and support your playstyle.
Festivals
Organize great festivals to please your gods.
Extended and colorable decorations
Extended and colorable decoration to customize your city exactly to your taste. Just choose any decoration you like and use your favorite colors to design a unique look for your city.
Events manager
Decide which events are important for you and do not get distracted by the others.
Reworked map editor
Completely new map editor which allows you to easily create new maps with a new graphical user interface.
And much more...
Extended changelog can be found here:
- FEATURE gods, festivals and devoted monuments and shrines
- FEATURE colorable decorations
- FEATURE competely reworked map editor
- FEATURE events manager
- FEATURE added '-appdata' command line option to store user data in appdata folder instead of documents folder (Windows only)
- added explicit production speed to the working buildings UI
- added explicit house consumption speed to the house UI
- added support for independent consumption and production progresses in producer worker
- added inverse (from common buildings) risk range visualization during construction
- added gray border for tooltips
- added 5 new achievements
- added trade ship UI window
- added map ends visualization
- improved monument price display
- improved cancel action priorities
- fixed non working risk advisor key shortcut
- fixed missing utf16 handling in mod manager
- fixed non working invalid mods reset
- fixed build menu checkbox positions
- lowered open trade fee in early missions
- MODDING renamed definition files for working buildings (build_shrine... -> build_work...)
- MODDING added fields production speed variable
- MODDING added production walker indepedent consumption speed
Important note regards save compatability:
Saves from version 1.2.x are not compatible with the current version, but campaign progress is. After the release, the latest version 1.2.x will be available through the Steam beta branch, so you will be able to finish unfinished missions.
How to change Steam beta branches:
Right click to Nebuchadnezzar in the Steam library and then select "Properties".
Select "Betas" section and in the drop down list select required version. Chose "None" for the default (latest) version.
Till then!
Nepos Games
Changed files in this update