Nebuchadnezzar Update 1.3 Out Now!

We are happy to announce that the third major update of Nebuchadnezzar is out.

We would love to thank each and every one of you for your trust and all your insights, comments and suggestions. Without your support and feedback we would not be able to keep improving Nebuchadnezzar and making it a great city builder game.

So let's take a look at the main features and improvements the new update brings.

Update 1.3 includes:

Gods, devoted monuments and shrines

Choose from more than 40 gods to worship to provide bonuses to fit and support your playstyle.

Festivals

Organize great festivals to please your gods.

Extended and colorable decorations

Extended and colorable decoration to customize your city exactly to your taste. Just choose any decoration you like and use your favorite colors to design a unique look for your city.

Events manager

Decide which events are important for you and do not get distracted by the others.

Reworked map editor

Completely new map editor which allows you to easily create new maps with a new graphical user interface.

And much more...

Extended changelog can be found here:

FEATURE gods, festivals and devoted monuments and shrines

FEATURE colorable decorations

FEATURE competely reworked map editor

FEATURE events manager

FEATURE added '-appdata' command line option to store user data in appdata folder instead of documents folder (Windows only)

added explicit production speed to the working buildings UI

added explicit house consumption speed to the house UI

added support for independent consumption and production progresses in producer worker

added inverse (from common buildings) risk range visualization during construction

added gray border for tooltips

added 5 new achievements

added trade ship UI window

added map ends visualization

improved monument price display

improved cancel action priorities

fixed non working risk advisor key shortcut

fixed missing utf16 handling in mod manager

fixed non working invalid mods reset

fixed build menu checkbox positions

lowered open trade fee in early missions

MODDING renamed definition files for working buildings (build_shrine... -> build_work...)

MODDING added fields production speed variable

MODDING added production walker indepedent consumption speed

Important note regards save compatability:

Saves from version 1.2.x are not compatible with the current version, but campaign progress is. After the release, the latest version 1.2.x will be available through the Steam beta branch, so you will be able to finish unfinished missions.

How to change Steam beta branches:

Right click to Nebuchadnezzar in the Steam library and then select "Properties".

Select "Betas" section and in the drop down list select required version. Chose "None" for the default (latest) version.

