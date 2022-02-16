Patch 0.3.2.2

Improvements
- [Skills] Revert Shot is now depending on projectile range instead of projectile speed, which now always keeps the projectiles in your range independent from the current projectile speed
- [Skilltree] You will now get a notification that you can disable skills with right click as soon as one of your skill cost exceed your maximum resources.
- [Visuals] Improved visibility of enemy projectiles
Balancing
- [Superbosses] Superbosses now additionally drop hearts
- [Superbosses] Superboss Gride now has increased cooldown between attacks to increase melee viability
- [Superbosses] Increased drop rates for superboss chests to make fighting superbosses more rewarding
- [Enemies] Cellar Spiders now have increased cooldown between attacks to increase melee viability
- [World Events] Increased darkness world event spawn possibility to 100%
Bugfixes
- [Controls] Skill gem menu is now opened on Button B with the gamepad
We wish you a lot of fun trying out these improvements. The best place to get involved in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our Official Discord Server.
