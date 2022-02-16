 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Striving for Light update for 16 February 2022

Patch 0.3.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8213666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

      Improvements

  • [Skills] Revert Shot is now depending on projectile range instead of projectile speed, which now always keeps the projectiles in your range independent from the current projectile speed
  • [Skilltree] You will now get a notification that you can disable skills with right click as soon as one of your skill cost exceed your maximum resources.
  • [Visuals] Improved visibility of enemy projectiles

         Balancing

  • [Superbosses] Superbosses now additionally drop hearts
  • [Superbosses] Superboss Gride now has increased cooldown between attacks to increase melee viability
  • [Superbosses] Increased drop rates for superboss chests to make fighting superbosses more rewarding
  • [Enemies] Cellar Spiders now have increased cooldown between attacks to increase melee viability
  • [World Events] Increased darkness world event spawn possibility to 100%

         Bugfixes

  • [Controls] Skill gem menu is now opened on Button B with the gamepad

We wish you a lot of fun trying out these improvements. The best place to get involved in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our Official Discord Server.

Join Discord!

Changed files in this update

Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.