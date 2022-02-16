 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nightmare Puppeteer update for 16 February 2022

The eyes are alive!

Share · View all patches · Build 8213406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the eye behavior so now they randomly move- some times nervous, some times calm- the puppets are coming to life ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Nightmare Puppeteer Content Depot 1355311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.