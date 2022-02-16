Changed the eye behavior so now they randomly move- some times nervous, some times calm- the puppets are coming to life ːsteamhappyː
Nightmare Puppeteer update for 16 February 2022
The eyes are alive!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Changed the eye behavior so now they randomly move- some times nervous, some times calm- the puppets are coming to life ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update