Onigiri update for 17 February 2022

220217 patch note

Onigiri update for 17 February 2022

220217 patch note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Quest

  • Event "Tale of a Yamatai Encounter" started
  • Event "Assault! Lucifer -Purgatorium-" started

■Character

New character

  • "Ahriman"

■Field

New Field

  • "Yamatai Event"

■Dungeon

New dungeon

  • "Yamatai Underground Warehouse"
  • "Crow Mountain"
  • "Room of Rites - Halo"
  • "Assault! Lucifer -Purgatorium-"

■Weapon

New Weapon

  • "L. End of Days Revolt"
  • "L. Catastrophe Revolt"
  • "L. D3 Revolt"
  • "L. Garma Killma Revolt"
  • "L. Omen of Doom Revolt"
  • "L. Galgos Revolt"
  • "L. Gravitas Revolt"
  • "L. Maximillian Revolt"

■Magatama

New Magatama

  • "Fallen Angel Magatama"
  • "Fallen Angel Magatama - Sin"
  • "Fallen Angel Magatama - Punishment"
  • "Fallen Angel Magatama - Rebellion"

■Item

New Item

  • "Solar Flare Scepter Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Yamatai Form"
  • "Ikume Form"
  • "L. End of Days Revolt Recipe"
  • "L. Catastrophe Revolt Recipe"
  • "L. D3 Revolt Recipe"
  • "L. Garma Killma Revolt Recipe"
  • "L. Omen of Doom Revolt Recipe"
  • "L. Galgos Revolt Recipe"
  • "L. Gravitas Revolt Recipe"
  • "L. Maximillian Revolt Recipe"
  • "Fallen Angel Magatama - Rebellion Recipe"
  • "End of Days Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Catastrophy Manifestation Scroll"
  • "D3 Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Garma Killma Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Omen of Doom Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Galgos Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Gravitas Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Maximillian Manifestation Scroll"
  • "End of Days STAR Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Catastrophy STAR Manifestation Scroll"
  • "D3 STAR Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Garma Killma STAR Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Omen of Doom STAR Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Galgos STAR Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Gravitas STAR Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Maximillian STAR Manifestation Scroll"
  • "End of Days CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Catastrophy CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
  • "D3 CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Garma Killma CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Omen of Doom CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Galgos CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Gravitas CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Maximillian CROSS Manifestation Scroll"
  • "L. End of Days Manifestation Scroll"
  • "L. Catastrophe Manifestation Scroll"
  • "L. D3 Manifestation Scroll"
  • "L. Garma Killma Manifestation Scroll"
  • "L. Omen of Doom Manifestation Scroll"
  • "L. Galgos Manifestation Scroll"
  • "L. Gravitas Manifestation Scroll"
  • "L. Maximillian Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Ougi Skill Set Card Ougi Judgment Cross - VII"

New material

  • "Shimeji-like Mushroom"
  • "Crow Chrysanthemum"
  • "Purgatorium Angel Feather"
  • "Purgatorium Angel Claws"
  • "Purgatorium Angel Halo"

New furniture

  • "Reclining Ahriman"
  • "Reclining Himiko"
  • "Reclining Valentine Musashi"
  • "Reclining Valentine Kojirou"
  • "Reclining Valentine Keiji"
  • "Reclining Valentine Satan"
  • "Chibi Ahriman Figure"
  • "Chibi Ahrimn Halo Figure"
  • "Chibi Sunrise Ahriman Figure"

New Item Pack

  • "Musashi Valentine Pack"
  • "Kojirou (Flying Swallow) Valentine Pack"
  • "Izuna Tri-Tails Valentine Pack"
  • "Kintoki Valentine Pack"
  • "Keiji Valentine Pack"
  • "Satan Valentine Pack"
  • "Gargoyle Affectionate Voice Valentine Pack"
  • "Rumi Affectionate Voice Valentine Pack"
  • "Elle Affectionate Voice Valentine Pack"
  • "Satan Affectionate Voice Valentine Pack"

■Accessory

New Accessory

  • "Ahhriman"
  • "Mini Sunrise Ahriman"
  • "Chibi Ahriman Halo"

■Clothes

New clothes

  • "Ahriman Dress Amethyst"
  • "Ahriman Dress Onyx"
  • "Ahriman Dress Garnet"
  • "Ahriman Dress Pearl"

New men's clothes

  • "Bikini Bottoms Yellow"

New women's clothes

  • "Shimapan Gentle Yellow"
  • "Knee High - Energetic Red"

■Nyankoropon

New Nyankoropons

  • "Ahriman Nyankoropon"
  • "Sublime Ougi Nyankoropon"
  • "Ahriman Limited Nyankoropon"
  • "Sublime Ougi Limited Nyankoropon"

Lineup updated

  • "Premium Nyankoropon"
  • "Premium Nyankoropon 2"

■Banner

Banner updated

