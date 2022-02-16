Update 2.1.4
- Now the game properly displays a dialog on start prompting to put on the HMD and turn on the controllers instead of a black screen.
- Fixed bugs with Steam achievements not always counting properly.
-Fixed multiple game crash cases.
- Fixed a bug that caused losing the map folder permanently, map no respawns on game load if player for some reason loses it.
- Fixed BTR not attacking players and still getting stuck occasionally.
- Fixed M4 and AUG shooting 2 bullets instead of 3 in burst mode
Changed files in this update