 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Into the Radius VR update for 16 February 2022

Update 2.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8213023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 2.1.4

  • Now the game properly displays a dialog on start prompting to put on the HMD and turn on the controllers instead of a black screen.
  • Fixed bugs with Steam achievements not always counting properly.

    -Fixed multiple game crash cases.
  • Fixed a bug that caused losing the map folder permanently, map no respawns on game load if player for some reason loses it.
  • Fixed BTR not attacking players and still getting stuck occasionally.
  • Fixed M4 and AUG shooting 2 bullets instead of 3 in burst mode

Changed files in this update

Project Radius Content Depot 1012791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.