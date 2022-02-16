 Skip to content

Blastboard update for 16 February 2022

Notification of Ver.2.2.5 update

Build 8212499

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the trajectory of the cue ball would often deviate from the guide line when the cue ball was reflected strongly against a wall.
  • Since the above problem has been resolved, the update frequency for physics operations has been lowered from 60 fps to 50 fps. Performance improvements can be expected in almost environments.
  • The particles have been redesigned.
  • Additional particles and trails are now displayed only if the '3D quality' is better.
  • Point Ball rule: Fixed an issue where hitting a cue ball toward a object ball while the cue ball is in full contact with the object ball would not result in a judgment of contact with the object ball, and the cue ball would be re-placed.
  • The help tab is now automatically opened when the mouse cursor is placed on a special ball etc.

