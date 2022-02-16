Update 0.1.262

Greetings Elegosians,
Small bug fixes and general polishing.
Patch Notes
Audio
Ambient sound levels tweaked.
UI
Debug screen now showing correct version information.
World
Fixed some terrain holes and vegetation issues.
Light source objects added to cave.
Added colliders to some objects in the garden.
Visual
Added a new tree diffusion profile.
Narrative
Storyboard added for the Temple
Other
Unity project hierarchy tidy up!
We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above. As always, please let us know if any of the issues persist and report any new ones on our Issue Tracker.
