Elegos Playtest update for 16 February 2022

Update 0.1.262

Greetings Elegosians,

Small bug fixes and general polishing.

Patch Notes

Audio

Ambient sound levels tweaked.

UI

Debug screen now showing correct version information.

World

Fixed some terrain holes and vegetation issues.

Light source objects added to cave.

Added colliders to some objects in the garden.

Visual

Added a new tree diffusion profile.

Narrative

Storyboard added for the Temple

Other

Unity project hierarchy tidy up!

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above. As always, please let us know if any of the issues persist and report any new ones on our Issue Tracker.

