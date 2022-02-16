 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

18Korea update for 16 February 2022

[Patch Note #4] Bug Fixes & UI Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8212191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. System Improvement

  • The speed of the algorithm that calculates revenue has been doubled.
  • A system message will be displayed when calculating revenue by E train to avoid confusion with screen freezes.
  • Detailed rules are added in the Tutorial.
  • Now UI that includes stock share and related income will be displayed when purchasing stocks and calculating income.

2. Bug Fixes

-System

  • Fixed the issue when trains could not be acquired from other companies in the situation of forced train purchase.
  • Fixed the issue when the controlling shareholder's rights were transferred in the situation of forced purchase of trains by AI.
  • Fixed the issue when you could participate in the IPO even if your stock holdings reached the maximum.

-Asset Cards

  • Fixed the issue related to the function of the 'Defector' card.
  • Fixed the issue that the 'Refugee' card did provide any money to its owner.
  • Fixed the issue that the effect was not activated even when using the 'Outer Station

    Construction' card.

3. UI Improvement

  • The range of the pass button has been modified.
  • The income display of Northern sea and continent tiles is shown to the green era.

Changed files in this update

18Korea Content Depot 1758371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.