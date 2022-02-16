[Patch Note #4] Bug Fixes & UI Improvements

1. System Improvement
- The speed of the algorithm that calculates revenue has been doubled.
- A system message will be displayed when calculating revenue by E train to avoid confusion with screen freezes.
- Detailed rules are added in the Tutorial.
- Now UI that includes stock share and related income will be displayed when purchasing stocks and calculating income.
2. Bug Fixes
-System
- Fixed the issue when trains could not be acquired from other companies in the situation of forced train purchase.
- Fixed the issue when the controlling shareholder's rights were transferred in the situation of forced purchase of trains by AI.
- Fixed the issue when you could participate in the IPO even if your stock holdings reached the maximum.
-Asset Cards
- Fixed the issue related to the function of the 'Defector' card.
- Fixed the issue that the 'Refugee' card did provide any money to its owner.
- Fixed the issue that the effect was not activated even when using the 'Outer Station
Construction' card.
3. UI Improvement
- The range of the pass button has been modified.
- The income display of Northern sea and continent tiles is shown to the green era.
Changed files in this update