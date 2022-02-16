-BIG performance improvement!
-New terrain work, added new detail meshes and increased height of mountains
-Added new sound effects, improved old sound effects
-Initial Implementation of Vehicle VOIP Radios (Set your radio to the same frequency as another vehicle and press the new VOIP button to transmit)
-Worked on multiplayer sync of vehicle systems (radar locks, map zoom, TPOD)
-Made gravity attenuate with altitude
-Added Atmospheric pressure dynamics (turbines push more air in higher pressure air but also experience greater drag)
-Made cockpit lighting color knob change the color of helmet mounted HUD also
-Lowered volume of interface sounds in main menu
-Added highlighting to invalid axis binds in Controls menu
-Flares now illuminate the world
-Made start-up checklist update to show when APU and Turbine have been turned back to Off state
-APU no longer automatically turns off when no longer needed but APU sound now gets 'drowned out' by main turbine
-Reduced difference between head look sensitivity and joystick sensitivity (with mouse)
-Lowered default mouse sensitivity preference
-Fixed various small bugs
Project : Skyscape update for 16 February 2022
Patch 6
