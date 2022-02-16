 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Project : Skyscape update for 16 February 2022

Patch 6

Share · View all patches · Build 8211711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-BIG performance improvement!

-New terrain work, added new detail meshes and increased height of mountains

-Added new sound effects, improved old sound effects

-Initial Implementation of Vehicle VOIP Radios (Set your radio to the same frequency as another vehicle and press the new VOIP button to transmit)

-Worked on multiplayer sync of vehicle systems (radar locks, map zoom, TPOD)

-Made gravity attenuate with altitude

-Added Atmospheric pressure dynamics (turbines push more air in higher pressure air but also experience greater drag)

-Made cockpit lighting color knob change the color of helmet mounted HUD also

-Lowered volume of interface sounds in main menu

-Added highlighting to invalid axis binds in Controls menu

-Flares now illuminate the world

-Made start-up checklist update to show when APU and Turbine have been turned back to Off state

-APU no longer automatically turns off when no longer needed but APU sound now gets 'drowned out' by main turbine

-Reduced difference between head look sensitivity and joystick sensitivity (with mouse)

-Lowered default mouse sensitivity preference

-Fixed various small bugs

Changed files in this update

Project : Skyscape Content Depot 1435631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.