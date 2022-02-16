 Skip to content

Bone Mayhem update for 16 February 2022

16.02.2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8211671

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Various improvements:
  • Various bug fixes.
  • Camera Changes: Removed base wobble, returned FOV to 90, reworked damage wobble, moved camera back to rotation center, added camera motion smoothing and its abjustment, added camera field of view adjustment.
  • The laser's life time can now be extended by holding the fire button.
Rebalance:
  • Various balance changes.
  • Base Ice Enemies' Ice Resistances have been lowered.
  • Laser's modification 'Accuracy' replaced with copy of 'Walking' .
  • Bullet's modification 'Safety' replaced with new modification 'Magnet' (Harder to miss with shot on big distances).
  • Hypnosis now give targets melee speed buff (100%) and no longer reduces damage (-15%), but increases it (+25%). Damage mod increases scaling to 75%.
  • Trio Generator now generate resources faster with 'Clock' modification.
  • Bullet's modification 'Rack' improved: recoil reduced by 66%.
  • Modification 'Economy' of active aptitude 'Run' now reduce running energy consumption by 35%.
New content:
  • Level 02 rebuilded.

  • Level 04 rebuilded.

  • Level 11 rebuilded.

