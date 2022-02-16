16.02.2022 Update

Various improvements:
- Various bug fixes.
- Camera Changes: Removed base wobble, returned FOV to 90, reworked damage wobble, moved camera back to rotation center, added camera motion smoothing and its abjustment, added camera field of view adjustment.
- The laser's life time can now be extended by holding the fire button.
Rebalance:
- Various balance changes.
- Base Ice Enemies' Ice Resistances have been lowered.
- Laser's modification 'Accuracy' replaced with copy of 'Walking' .
- Bullet's modification 'Safety' replaced with new modification 'Magnet' (Harder to miss with shot on big distances).
- Hypnosis now give targets melee speed buff (100%) and no longer reduces damage (-15%), but increases it (+25%). Damage mod increases scaling to 75%.
- Trio Generator now generate resources faster with 'Clock' modification.
- Bullet's modification 'Rack' improved: recoil reduced by 66%.
- Modification 'Economy' of active aptitude 'Run' now reduce running energy consumption by 35%.
New content:
- Level 02 rebuilded.
- Level 04 rebuilded.
- Level 11 rebuilded.
Changed files in this update