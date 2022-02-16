22021601_1.0.12 PatchNote

System
- The problem that some sound effects continued to play even if the sound effects were turned off in the settings has been fixed.
Interface
- It has been modified so that you can click another user's name in the guestbook of Friends Island to check that user's profile.
- The problem that the contest topic was displayed abnormally has been fixed.
- The problem that the target that has completed gathering is displayed again as the target has been fixed.
- The problem that some interfaces are displayed abnormally depending on the resolution has been fixed.
- The issue where you could pick up the items you crafted from the crafting building on your friend's island has been fixed.
- Fixed the problem that the drag function could not be used when trying to move the position of the landscape object created by myself.
- When the building is first constructed and placed, it has been modified so that other landscapes cannot be selected and placed.
- The mail writing interface of the mailbox has been improved.
- When changing the layout of the landscape, it has been changed so that you can select the relevant landscape, such as a building, and click the Change Layout button.
Game Play
- The problem that the modeling of some islands was not displayed properly has been fixed.
- The problem that the selection area of some buildings was set abnormally has been fixed.
- The location of the altar on the Wild Island has been changed to a more accessible location.
- The port location and starting location of Wild Island have been adjusted.
- It has been modified so that it is not possible to build buildings on stones and trees on private islands.
Changed files in this update