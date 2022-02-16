 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 16 February 2022

0.9.158 - 2/15/22 - Yo!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Overhauled Inbox UI to make it easier to filter and track Missions
  • Added Chuy's Yo-yo unique item (with new yo-yo projectile motion affix)
  • Added the Bitpuncher non-unique sniper, which does a ton of damage but reloads (kind of like a longer ranged hand cannon)
  • Fixed TV teleporters getting you stuck
  • Fixed slight momentum loss when mantling
  • Fixed Rarity Upgrade menu Close button not working
  • All visible timers in the game now properly round up so they show 1 second instead of 0 remaining
  • Added instructions to the Avatar Customization Icon page to mention how you can mod in your own icons
  • Added a Skip Tutorial button to the escape menu
  • Minions which drop zones on the ground now scale with the minion item's (final) DPS instead of the minion's damage (nerf)
  • Accepting a mission no longer closes the inbox completely, it just returns to the email screen
  • Fixed typo in the sprint tooltip

