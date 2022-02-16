- Overhauled Inbox UI to make it easier to filter and track Missions
- Added Chuy's Yo-yo unique item (with new yo-yo projectile motion affix)
- Added the Bitpuncher non-unique sniper, which does a ton of damage but reloads (kind of like a longer ranged hand cannon)
- Fixed TV teleporters getting you stuck
- Fixed slight momentum loss when mantling
- Fixed Rarity Upgrade menu Close button not working
- All visible timers in the game now properly round up so they show 1 second instead of 0 remaining
- Added instructions to the Avatar Customization Icon page to mention how you can mod in your own icons
- Added a Skip Tutorial button to the escape menu
- Minions which drop zones on the ground now scale with the minion item's (final) DPS instead of the minion's damage (nerf)
- Accepting a mission no longer closes the inbox completely, it just returns to the email screen
- Fixed typo in the sprint tooltip
Black Ice update for 16 February 2022
0.9.158 - 2/15/22 - Yo!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
