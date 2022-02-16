 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 16 February 2022

February 16th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Karma Balance

    [Diabolic Witch]

    Lightning
  • Reduced the break damage of the first attack by 50%

[Blazing Fist]

Full Speed

  • Increased the stamina cost by 33.4%

[Desperado]

RMB Attack

  • Increased the damage by 50%
  • Reduced the stamina cost by 33.4%
  • Increased the range by 25%
  • Increased the projectile speed by 25%
  1. Event Mode - Conquest

    Previous event mode Destruction will end, and Conquest will be applied for the new event mode.
  • ‘Play Event Battle Mission’ will be added to the weekly quest which will reward ‘Emote Random Cube’.
  • Emote Random Cube will reward one of the below Emotes with equal rates.
  • Content: Crab Legs, Shuffle, Forgive Me!, Love You, T Pose, Mime, Pop & Lock, Sad, Like, Lit, Dark Meditation, and Salute.
  1. Other Improvements
  • Ethan’s dialogue can be skipped in the Tutorial.
  1. Bug FIx
  • Fixed a bug where 30 [Eltheca] Abyss Map (Entry Ticket) was distributed to certain players due to an unforeseen bug.

    All 30 of the given tickets will be retrieved, and for players who have lower than 30 tickets, the remaining tickets will be retrieved.

Changed files in this update

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
