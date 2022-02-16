EA v7.0b - February 15th, 2022
-Fixed a bug that caused your \"most loves\" stat to save incorrectly in altered story
-Fixed a bug that let you see revealed upgrade gifts while the \"Forgetful\" effect was active
-Fixed a bug that would make upgrade gift previews invisible on the final stage of altered story
-Rebalanced some attributes of the new hearts
-Friend Spiral is now limited to duplicating your first 10 helpers
-Friend Spiral now affects helpers gained with the \"Stone Magnet\" effect
-Gifts that extend the combo timer will not appear if the \"Rage\" effect is active
-Disabled screenshake when using the Heartbeat gift");
-Fixed some typos
-The Bizzard gift card was incorrectly showing +1 damage instead of +0.5
