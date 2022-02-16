 Skip to content

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 16 February 2022

v7.0b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA v7.0b - February 15th, 2022

-Fixed a bug that caused your \"most loves\" stat to save incorrectly in altered story

-Fixed a bug that let you see revealed upgrade gifts while the \"Forgetful\" effect was active

-Fixed a bug that would make upgrade gift previews invisible on the final stage of altered story

-Rebalanced some attributes of the new hearts

-Friend Spiral is now limited to duplicating your first 10 helpers

-Friend Spiral now affects helpers gained with the \"Stone Magnet\" effect

-Gifts that extend the combo timer will not appear if the \"Rage\" effect is active

-Disabled screenshake when using the Heartbeat gift");

-Fixed some typos

-The Bizzard gift card was incorrectly showing +1 damage instead of +0.5

