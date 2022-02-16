 Skip to content

Scrapshoot update for 16 February 2022

Scrapshoot February Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Scrapshoot February Patch!

We've made a number of changes to help out the general look and feel of Scrapshoot- from gameplay, to menus, to festive add-ons! Be on the look out for more comfortable keyboard controls and a new slippery snow level.

We've also worked on a heap of bug fixes and polish updates this month!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with players moving out of bounds
  • Resolved bug that would cause the pause menu to lock
  • Achievement "Quick Draw McGraw" fixed

Other tweaks

  • Added menu select for previous holiday menus
  • Added snow map with slippery movement to map select
  • Loading screen
  • New Hat Unlock animation after each round
  • Update notes now included on main menu
  • Updated hat visuals and new Love Day hats
  • Changed keyboard controls to WASD JK
  • Updated controls menu to reflect new keyboard controls
  • Visual fixes to Bot Index
  • Visual update to controller button icons

