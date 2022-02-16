Welcome to the Scrapshoot February Patch!
We've made a number of changes to help out the general look and feel of Scrapshoot- from gameplay, to menus, to festive add-ons! Be on the look out for more comfortable keyboard controls and a new slippery snow level.
We've also worked on a heap of bug fixes and polish updates this month!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with players moving out of bounds
- Resolved bug that would cause the pause menu to lock
- Achievement "Quick Draw McGraw" fixed
Other tweaks
- Added menu select for previous holiday menus
- Added snow map with slippery movement to map select
- Loading screen
- New Hat Unlock animation after each round
- Update notes now included on main menu
- Updated hat visuals and new Love Day hats
- Changed keyboard controls to WASD JK
- Updated controls menu to reflect new keyboard controls
- Visual fixes to Bot Index
- Visual update to controller button icons
Changed files in this update