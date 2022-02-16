Patch notes 2/15/22

Character editor bug fixes:
- Updating settings for a hitbox can result in multiple hitboxes being updated, and in some cases will result in a crash.
- Importing sprites can result in a crash (this was primarily seen when importing into a blank character, but possibly could occur in other scenarios as well.)
Character editor usability:
- The "Import / Export" pane has been renamed to "Import / Export Animations", because many people have gotten it confused with the Sprites pane (the Sprites pane is used to import individual sprites or spritesheets that aren't arranged in a grid format. Most of the time, this is what players are looking for when they try to import sprites.)
