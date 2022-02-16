 Skip to content

BIRBOUT! update for 16 February 2022

BIRBOUT! v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Developer’s Address

Whelp I did an oops. Apparently there were issues booting up on Windows. No idea why, talked to

Steam support, and we couldn’t really do much about it. SO! Let’s make the best of a bad

situation, and bring out a nice update to v1.0.X! This update is focused around implementing

some playtesting feedback! Thanks everyone!

As always if you have any feedback on UI Stuff, please join our Discord server!

https://discord.gg/DaXYKw5W6U

Also, the playtest sessions are a fun time, so consider joining!

UI

  • Selected weapons are now italicised.
  • Rework to the User slate screen. The panel is bigger and there is more info and context

    on what the tickboxes do.

    Tutorialisation
  • Controls for weapon switching are shown on the tutorial map. More stuff like this will

    be coming soon to the tutorial menu, especially as the current user slate is

    information overload. I plan on keeping both though.

    Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the game not booting on Windows 10.
  • Demo Version: Fixed the game not being set to ‘demomode’ which caused the game to have

    level loading errors.

    …and, as always, Thanks for reading, and take care!

    -Jazztache (2024Tue15Feb22)

