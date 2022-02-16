BIRBOUT! v1.0.4 Patch Notes

BIRBOUT! v1.0.4 (Full Ver.) Patch Notes
Developer’s Address
Whelp I did an oops. Apparently there were issues booting up on Windows. No idea why, talked to
Steam support, and we couldn’t really do much about it. SO! Let’s make the best of a bad
situation, and bring out a nice update to v1.0.X! This update is focused around implementing
some playtesting feedback! Thanks everyone!
As always if you have any feedback on UI Stuff, please join our Discord server!
https://discord.gg/DaXYKw5W6U
Also, the playtest sessions are a fun time, so consider joining!
UI
- Selected weapons are now italicised.
- Rework to the User slate screen. The panel is bigger and there is more info and context
on what the tickboxes do.
Tutorialisation
- Controls for weapon switching are shown on the tutorial map. More stuff like this will
be coming soon to the tutorial menu, especially as the current user slate is
information overload. I plan on keeping both though.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the game not booting on Windows 10.
- Demo Version: Fixed the game not being set to ‘demomode’ which caused the game to have
level loading errors.
…and, as always, Thanks for reading, and take care!
-Jazztache (2024Tue15Feb22)
