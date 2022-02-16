 Skip to content

Tanto Cuore update for 16 February 2022

1.1.2 r17

Share · View all patches · Build 8210563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Tuesday!

Bug Fixes:

  • Private Maids that grant bonus effects when other cards cause a draw will now trigger on Rutile and Pauline when cards are drawn
  • Maids should now play their voices on other players' turns during multiplayer

Tweaks

  • Add an information popup when visiting a Diamond level for the first time
  • Private Maid cut-ins should now be colored to match the player she's working for
  • Bad Habit card count is now purple in the Private Quarters
  • Localized some more logs
  • Fixed some issues where colors wouldn't be set immediately depending where the mouse is when a game starts

Misc.

  • Removed an old font that was attached to some text boxes
  • Removed another old font that was included in the game for no reason

