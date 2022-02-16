Happy Tuesday!
Bug Fixes:
- Private Maids that grant bonus effects when other cards cause a draw will now trigger on Rutile and Pauline when cards are drawn
- Maids should now play their voices on other players' turns during multiplayer
Tweaks
- Add an information popup when visiting a Diamond level for the first time
- Private Maid cut-ins should now be colored to match the player she's working for
- Bad Habit card count is now purple in the Private Quarters
- Localized some more logs
- Fixed some issues where colors wouldn't be set immediately depending where the mouse is when a game starts
Misc.
- Removed an old font that was attached to some text boxes
- Removed another old font that was included in the game for no reason
Changed files in this update