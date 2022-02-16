- New tutorial behaviour where arrows are shown after a delay
- Changed ads provider
- Added progress bar animation and message when ad view is complete
- Removed ancient "coming soon" match sponsor buttons
- Fixed bug in PostMatch causing inaccessible screens after Fog of Score lifted
- Various bug fixes
Blackout Rugby update for 16 February 2022
0.521.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Blackout Rugby Win64 Depot 1157961
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby MacOS Depot 1157962
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Linux Depot 1157963
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Win32 Depot 1157964
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update