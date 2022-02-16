 Skip to content

Blackout Rugby update for 16 February 2022

0.521.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New tutorial behaviour where arrows are shown after a delay
  • Changed ads provider
  • Added progress bar animation and message when ad view is complete
  • Removed ancient "coming soon" match sponsor buttons
  • Fixed bug in PostMatch causing inaccessible screens after Fog of Score lifted
  • Various bug fixes

