Health Wrist-Band & Bugfix Patch V1.04h:
- Fixed Hecate puzzle to properly reflect which puzzle pieces are in its hand.
- Pentacle key would be discarded even though there was still a locked Pentacle door. (If discarded) The Pentacle Key will be re-added into the character's inventory, or their hand if the item belt is full (if an item is already being held, it will be dropped).
- Adjusted some item orientation on the item belt.
- Adjusted some puzzle pieces scale when held in hand / on belt, and when in the scene.
- Fixed some door linkage issues (would lead to the wrong room, wasn't game breaking, but was time consuming).
- Nerfed the Stigmatized and the Raptured enemies base attack damage (should be more reasonable, shouldn't cause instant death when surrounded).
- Fixed the second praying statue puzzle completion / removal movie scene to properly show the statues move (was outside the active room, resulting in a black screen before).
- A sequence break in the movie scene after picking up the M4A1.
- A M4A1 reloading issue that would spawn a sea of clips, instead of reloading.
- Fixed an issue where the laser sight aligner wouldn't be set if loaded a file with the M4A1 equipped.
- An issue where a camera's control method would carry over after the camera was no longer active. Now when no fixed camera angles are active, and the character is standing still, the input system will force control back to scene neutral.
- When activating weapon selection, if a 2x4 stud was equipped, the character would freeze in an odd position and not update the camera position.
- Pyramid puzzle completion wouldn't move the camera to the correct position during the star door unlocking movie scene.
- An issue with the Viggo boss fight, where after the intro movie scene the character wasn't updating to the proper animation set (prior players had to swap weapons to fix it).
- A duplicate Fleshgait issue during the draw bridge lowering scene.
- Draw bridge lowering angle fixed, no longer goes through the ground.
- Campaign completion text now shows (screen fader on the camera wasn't being removed).
Added a wrist band to the character's left arm. The wrist band will glow Green, Yellow, or Red. The color reflects the character's current health and condition. High or perfect health glows green, mid-high to mid-low glows yellow, low health glows red. When health is very low, the red light will blink.
Changed files in this update