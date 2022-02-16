🔹Edible plants, trees, and fish are now synchronized between all players of a multiplayer game!
Isles of Pangaea update for 16 February 2022
Update 0.10.8.3 (Multiplayer Synchronized Edible Plants, Trees, and Fish)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update