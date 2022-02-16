(Pre 19.3) Update 19.2.6 is Now Live!

Welcome back Miolhrians!
Finally getting into some Pre-Story with DoJo Battles!
Update 19.2 has a lot of fixes including...
- NEW Door (Dojo) Types added!
- NEW POI Added to Bland Mines!
- Fixes to Type while in Pet Battles!
- This update allows you to take the type of your pet in pet battles rather than your own!
- Adding in Poison and Blazing Dojos!
- Title Battles against Challengers!
- Adding in multiple Elevators with storylines.
- Attack Boosters can now be used by some Challengers and Bandit Enemies!
- Good Rarity Loot-able Items Added!
- Morti Pharmaci (POI) Added back to Alph Tunnel after much needed fixes!
- DoJo Challenger Fighting Animation Updated!
- Sludge Dojo Updated!
- Title design Updated!
- Challenger Beacon Added!
- (You can now request Challenges after winning or losing the title!)
- (Challenger Beacon Added to COMM Device!)
- COMM Devices added to Trade location!
- Raider Battles Updated!
- (Some Raiders and Challengers now may have Anti Heal ability which disables you from healing!)
- You can now take Radiation Damage from opening Radiated Barrels.
- RAD Ability added to some Pets!
- RAD tablets added to some machines and as loot!
- Walking backwards against a ladder can result in sprain leg!
- (this is only for going down ladders not up them!)
- Environmental Improvements
- (Grass, Roads, Ladders, Cave Entrances, Dungeon Entrances, Cave Floor and Foliage)
- Updated Signs for Buildings and POI Locations!
- Food Poisoning Updated!
- (Can now get Food Poisoning from drinking dirty and Outside water! 5%)
- (Reduced chance of getting Knocked Out from 10% to 1%)
- (Food Poisoning now last 10 Steps)
- All Poisonous Grass will hurt you unless wearing appropriate footwear!
- Updated Clothing Items!
- Loot Updated based on New Clothing and logic spawns!
- Lanterns are limited from 10 to 1 of each type!
- Fix to Crashing at Training area!
- Updated New Tutorial for training area!
- Healing Heaters can now be Upgrade to reduce Watts!
- Healing Heaters now removes Frozen and Frostbite Status!
- Advanced Heater Temp Watts reduced from 5W(Watts) to 3W(Watts)!
- Advanced Heaters no longer heal being Sick or Miolhrian Plague!
- Win and Lose Streak Added for Challenger Battles! (Test Build)
- Posion(Sludge) and Fire (Blazing) DoJo Challengers Updated! (Test Build)
- Some Pets will now flee from battle! (Test Build)
more to come
More Updates to locations and environments!
and more to come...
Thanks again
Miolhr Company!
Changed files in this update