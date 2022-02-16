February 16 The Embermount Update

DEFENDERS,

In October of last year we released the Mercenary to an incredible reception (and a little surprise) from the community. After seeing this overwhelmingly positive response we collectively thought “Why don’t we make another awesome new hero?” So we did. We are back today bringing you the new hotness: The Countess!

New Hero - The Countess

If you have ever wanted to harness the power of Siege Weaponry, Fire, and Dragons then we think she may be the hero you've been waiting on!

Passive

Fury - Basic attacks also launch phoenix projectiles that deal fire damage to all targets in a line. Scales with hero damage and weapon swing speed.

Abilities

Flame Surge - Slam your shield into the ground, summoning ethereal dragons that travel forward in a line and burn everything in their path.

- Slam your shield into the ground, summoning ethereal dragons that travel forward in a line and burn everything in their path. Call To Arms - Rally yourself and nearby allies, increasing movement speed and damage dealt. Nearby towers also deal increased damage!

- Rally yourself and nearby allies, increasing movement speed and damage dealt. Nearby towers also deal increased damage! Valiant Charge - Charge forward, becoming immune to damage and heavily damaging all enemies in your path.

- Charge forward, becoming immune to damage and heavily damaging all enemies in your path. Holy Fire - Creates a flame barrier that reduces damage taken and heals over time.

Towers

Flak Cannon - Fires debris in a short wide cone with concussive force that knocks smaller enemies away.

- Fires debris in a short wide cone with concussive force that knocks smaller enemies away. Oil Catapult - Launches arcing flasks that damage and oil enemies in an area.

- Launches arcing flasks that damage and oil enemies in an area. Dragons Nest - Hatches several baby dragons that seek out and attack nearby enemies with fireballs.

- Hatches several baby dragons that seek out and attack nearby enemies with fireballs. Elder Dragon - Summons a powerful dragon that burns all enemies in a huge area, dealing high burst damage followed by sustained damage over time. Only one per hero deck can be summoned.

Countess Hero Shards

Cataclysmic - You have a x% chance when landing on the ground to deal y% of your Ability Power as fire damage to nearby enemies.

- You have a x% chance when landing on the ground to deal y% of your Ability Power as fire damage to nearby enemies. Flame Cloak - After using Valiant Charge, wreath yourself in flames for 6s. While aflame, you take x% less damage and burn attackers for y% of your Armor.

- After using Valiant Charge, wreath yourself in flames for 6s. While aflame, you take x% less damage and burn attackers for y% of your Armor. Fury Restoration - Restore x mana every time Fury scores a critical hit.

- Restore x mana every time Fury scores a critical hit. Fury Speed - Increases projectile speed of Fury by x%.

- Increases projectile speed of Fury by x%. Heavy Armor - Increases armor by x%, but reduces speed by y.

- Increases armor by x%, but reduces speed by y. Heroic Charge - Increases the damage of Valiant Charge by x%.

- Increases the damage of Valiant Charge by x%. Holy Empowerment - Increases damage by x% while Holy Fire is active.

- Increases damage by x% while Holy Fire is active. Holy Restoration - Increases the healing of Holy Fire by x%.

- Increases the healing of Holy Fire by x%. Inferno - Increases the damage of Flame Surge by x%.

- Increases the damage of Flame Surge by x%. Inspired Shout - Call to Arms buff increases armor and further increases damage by x%.

- Call to Arms buff increases armor and further increases damage by x%. Melting Point - When the Countess deals fire damage to an enemy, there is a 20% chance to ignite their armor, causing them to take x% extra damage for y seconds.

- When the Countess deals fire damage to an enemy, there is a 20% chance to ignite their armor, causing them to take x% extra damage for y seconds. Wild Fire - Increases the duration of Flame Surge’s fire trail by x seconds.

Countess Tower Shards

Lasting Conflagration - Increases Elder Dragon burn duration by x seconds.

- Increases Elder Dragon burn duration by x seconds. Dragon Flare - Increases the projectile damage radius of Dragons Nest dragons by x%, and reduces damage falloff by y%.

- Increases the projectile damage radius of Dragons Nest dragons by x%, and reduces damage falloff by y%. Dragon’s Haste - Dragons Nest dragons’ movement speed is increased by x.

- Dragons Nest dragons’ movement speed is increased by x. Buckshot - Increases the knockback of the Flak Cannon by x%.

- Increases the knockback of the Flak Cannon by x%. Flare-Up - Elder Dragon has a x% chance to deal y% more damage.

- Elder Dragon has a x% chance to deal y% more damage. Oily Overflow - Oil Catapult projectiles leave additional Oil on the ground for x seconds.

- Oil Catapult projectiles leave additional Oil on the ground for x seconds. Powder Shot - Increases the Defense Power of the Flak Cannon by x%, and attunes it to fire damage.

- Increases the Defense Power of the Flak Cannon by x%, and attunes it to fire damage. Viscous Oil - The oil effect from Oil Catapult now slows enemies by an additional x%, and also slows their attack speed by y%.

Countess Mods

Flame Eater - +x% damage to ignited enemies.

- +x% damage to ignited enemies. Motherly Instinct - Increases the defense power of the Elder Dragon by x% for each Dragons Nest near the Elder Dragon.

New Difficulty - Chaos IX

A new chaos tier has been added to Expeditions, Incursions, and Mastery. Enemies in this difficulty are significantly more powerful than their Chaos VIII counterparts, so prepare accordingly before taking it on! With a new chaos tier comes a new enemy and a new miniboss to disrupt your favorite strategies.

New Enemy: Elder Wyvern - They may no longer be able to fly, but these Wyverns can empower nearby enemies, granting them resistance to damage and status effects! Specifically, enemies gain 100% Tenacity while within an Elder Wyvern’s aura, rendering them immune to many forms of crowd control. Players (but not towers) take damage while within an Elder Wyvern’s aura, and the Wyverns themselves have a short-ranged poison projectile attack.

New Miniboss: Ancient Wyvern - A golden, nastier version of the Elder Wyvern with more health and damage. Additionally, enemies have even higher damage resistance while within an Ancient Wyvern’s aura than within an Elder Wyvern’s aura!

Chaos IX Shards

Amped Charge - Increases the damage of Proton Charge by x%.

- Increases the damage of Proton Charge by x%. Atomic Madness - Atomic Launcher fires 2 extra shots in a small spread for x% of your Hero Damage.

- Atomic Launcher fires 2 extra shots in a small spread for x% of your Hero Damage. Auto-Repair System - Restores x% of the affected tower’s Max Health every 5s. Only active during Combat Phase.

- Restores x% of the affected tower’s Max Health every 5s. Only active during Combat Phase. Beam Intensification - Increases the damage of Sword Beam by x%.

- Increases the damage of Sword Beam by x%. Blood Rage - Increases the damage bonus of Provoke by x%, and damage resistance by y%.

- Increases the damage bonus of Provoke by x%, and damage resistance by y%. Bubble Beam - Sand Vipers have an x% chance on hit to bubble the target for y seconds.

- Sand Vipers have an x% chance on hit to bubble the target for y seconds. Bunny Hop - Gives the ability to double jump, and increases your movement speed by x.

- Gives the ability to double jump, and increases your movement speed by x. Chi Curse - Increases Crippling Chi Wave cripple effectiveness by x%.

- Increases Crippling Chi Wave cripple effectiveness by x%. Crippling Blow - Sky Guard Tower has a x% chance on hit to stun target for y seconds.

- Sky Guard Tower has a x% chance on hit to stun target for y seconds. Critical Empowerment - Increases your Hero Crit Damage by x%.

- Increases your Hero Crit Damage by x%. Electric Arcing - Increases the number of targets for the Lightning Strike Aura by 4, but does x% less damage.

- Increases the number of targets for the Lightning Strike Aura by 4, but does x% less damage. Frenzied Swarm - Moss Hornet movement speed is increased by x.

- Moss Hornet movement speed is increased by x. Giant Harpy Feathers - Harpy feathers pierce through 1 extra target, even when not corrupt. Projectile damage reduction per pierce reduced by x%.

- Harpy feathers pierce through 1 extra target, even when not corrupt. Projectile damage reduction per pierce reduced by x%. Hasten - Increases attack speed by x%.

- Increases attack speed by x%. Radiant Empowerment - Increases the damage of nearby heroes by x%.

- Increases the damage of nearby heroes by x%. Rainbow Flask - Increases the damage of Oil Flask by x% and has a chance to drench, ignite, or poison enemies on hit.

- Increases the damage of Oil Flask by x% and has a chance to drench, ignite, or poison enemies on hit. Run and Gun - Your primary attacks have a x% chance on hit to increase your movement speed by 600 for 3s.

- Your primary attacks have a x% chance on hit to increase your movement speed by 600 for 3s. Tamer’s Gambit - Pets deal x% more damage, but Hero Damage and Ability Power are reduced by y%.

- Pets deal x% more damage, but Hero Damage and Ability Power are reduced by y%. Tank Gambit - Take x% less damage, but deal y% less damage.

- Take x% less damage, but deal y% less damage. Titanic Slam - The Colossus’ attack has an x% chance to be a massive overhead slam, creating a shockwave that deals y% of your Tower Health as earth damage and sends enemies airborne.

- The Colossus’ attack has an x% chance to be a massive overhead slam, creating a shockwave that deals y% of your Tower Health as earth damage and sends enemies airborne. Vroom Polymorph - Vroom Broom polymorphs enemies around you when activated for x seconds. Can only activate once every 10 seconds.

- Vroom Broom polymorphs enemies around you when activated for x seconds. Can only activate once every 10 seconds. The shards Augmented Explosions, Freezing Rain, Sharp Thinking, and Venomous Strikes have also been moved to Chaos IX.

Chaos IX Mods

Counter-Attack Chip - +x Hero Damage for 5 seconds after taking damage.

- +x Hero Damage for 5 seconds after taking damage. Counter-Surge Chip - +x Ability Power for 5 seconds after taking damage.

- +x Ability Power for 5 seconds after taking damage. Dodge Chip - When taking damage, you have a x% chance to Dodge the attack and take 0 damage.

- When taking damage, you have a x% chance to Dodge the attack and take 0 damage. First Strike Chip - +x% Damage to Enemies above 90% health.

- +x% Damage to Enemies above 90% health. Swap Crit Damage Chip - +x% Crit Damage for y seconds after swapping in.

- +x% Crit Damage for y seconds after swapping in. Swap Crit Chance Chip - +x% Crit Chance for y seconds after swapping in.

Chaos IX Incursions and Rings

Similar to Chaos VIII, Chaos IX has another set of Prime Incursions at an even higher difficulty to complete. Unlike Chaos VIII Primes, however, completing each region will not reward another set of Hyper Shards. Instead, each region will award a unique Ring equipment, complete with its own locked Mod. Rings can only boost hero stats, and will retain their upgrades and strength even through Ancient Power resets.

Prime I Reward: Ring of Wind Unique Mod: Blessing of Wind - Your basic attacks have a 10% chance to spawn a tornado that deals x% of Hero Damage as storm damage and knocks them up for 3 seconds. Additionally Grants a 5% chance to dodge attacks, taking no damage.

Prime II Reward: Ring of Time Unique Mod: Blessing of Time - Reduces the cooldown of your abilities by x%, and increases your Ability Power by 10%.

Prime III Reward: Ring of Poison Unique Mod: Blessing of Poison - Your primary attacks have a 30% chance to deal an additional x% Poison damage and reduce their armor by 10% for 3 seconds.

Prime IV Reward: Ring of Water Unique Mod: Blessing of Water - Your primary attacks have a 30% chance to deal an additional x% Water damage and drench enemies. Maximum ability resource is also increased by 50.

Prime V Reward: Ring of Regen Unique Mod: Blessing of Regeneration - Restores x% of your Max Health every 5s, and increases your Hero Health by 20%.

Prime VI Reward: Ring of Earth Unique Mod: Blessing of Earth - Your basic attacks have a 20% chance to root a target into place dealing x% Hero Damage as earth damage every second for 3 seconds , and damage taken is reduced by 20%.

Prime VII Reward: Ring of Piercing Unique Mod: Blessing of Piercing - Hero projectiles pierce shields and do x% of their damage.



In addition to Rings, completion of all Chaos IX Prime Incursions will reward one new Hyper Shard! Another copy of this Hyper Shard can be earned through the completion of all Chaos IX Mastery objectives.

Genie King’s Blessing - Gain x defense mana upon defeating an enemy, up to 100 enemies per Combat Phase.

Chaos IX Onslaught Changes

Prestige level minimum floor requirements for prestige rank 32 - 50 has been changed to floor 299.

Completing a Chaos IX Expedition sets your completed Onslaught floor to 300 if not already completed.

Prestige rank 51-X minimum floor requirement has been changed to floor 320.

A new Onslaught lane, “Zerkers and Wyverns”, has been added to Onslaught floors 350 and above.

New Map - Embermount Volcano

A long-time favorite map, Embermount Volcano, has made its Dungeon Defenders 2 debut! Found in the Lost Dungeons regions, this fiery map poses brand new challenges… including a brand new boss! This map will also appear in Onslaught, but not in Mastery.

New Boss - The Phoenix

Anyone that has experience with Embermount Volcano in previous games in the series knows that it is home to the Phoenix boss, and this time is no exception. The Phoenix is an extremely resilient enemy, with a large arsenal of attacks to wear down its opponents! Defeating this beast on the highest difficulties will require patience and skill, but the rewards are well worth the effort.

Embermount Rewards

All Difficulties: Flame Warden’s Shield

Chaos I: 4 Plain Emerald Clusters

Chaos II: 6 Plain Emerald Clusters

Chaos III: 8 Plain Emerald Clusters

Chaos IV: 4 Shiny Ruby Clusters

Chaos V: 6 Shiny Ruby Clusters

Chaos VI: 8 Shiny Ruby Clusters

Chaos VII: 4 Pristine Citrine Clusters

Chaos VIII: 6 Pristine Citrine Clusters, a chance at Fenix Pet Egg, and a chance at one of the weapons below.

Chaos IX: 8 Pristine Citrine Clusters, a chance at Fenix Pet Egg, and one of the following items:

Smoldering Axe

Bow of the Phoenix

Molten Dagger

Wyvern Rifle

Ancient Fire Mace

Ember Scepter

Phoenix Tail Spear

Flame Warden’s Sword

Ring of Fire (Chaos IX only)

Embermount Unique Mods

Immolation - Slain enemies have a 25% chance to spawn fire on the ground, burning enemies near it for x% of your hero damage once per second over 5 seconds. Minimum cooldown of 1 second per spawn.

- Slain enemies have a 25% chance to spawn fire on the ground, burning enemies near it for x% of your hero damage once per second over 5 seconds. Minimum cooldown of 1 second per spawn. Internal Combustion - Enemies on death explode for x% of hero health as fire damage to all nearby enemies.

- Enemies on death explode for x% of hero health as fire damage to all nearby enemies. Mark of the Phoenix - Damaging enemies has a x% chance to give a 25% boost to damage, speed, and jump height for 5 seconds. Can only occur once every 10 seconds.

- Damaging enemies has a x% chance to give a 25% boost to damage, speed, and jump height for 5 seconds. Can only occur once every 10 seconds. Phoenix Shot - Once every 2 seconds, your attacks spawn a flying Phoenix that bounces to 5 enemies, dealing x% of your Hero Damage as Fire damage to all enemies hit.

- Once every 2 seconds, your attacks spawn a flying Phoenix that bounces to 5 enemies, dealing x% of your Hero Damage as Fire damage to all enemies hit. Rise From the Ashes - Upon death, return to x% Health and deal y% more damage for 15 seconds. * Once every 80 seconds.

- Upon death, return to x% Health and deal y% more damage for 15 seconds. * Once every 80 seconds. Blessing of Fire (Ring of Fire only) - Your primary attacks have a 30% chance to deal an additional x% damage as fire damage.

New Vendor

A new Town NPC, the Black Market Vendor, has been added! This completely legitimate salesperson will sell various expensive items, including: Goblin Item Insurance - An uncommon goblin relic used at Professor Proteus to save your gear from total destruction. By using this item, you can safely transfer mods from one equipment piece to another without destroying the first one! Fancy Golden Top Hat - Sold for the low, low price of 1 (billion) Gold! If you want a way to show off your riches, this is it. Only available for a limited time! As time goes on, more items will be added to the Black Market Vendor, including new ultra-expensive flairs. Check back frequently for the latest!



New Skins

New Countess Skin - Dragon Commander

New Squire Skin - Dragon Captain

Bundles

Make sure to check out the Emporium for a bundle with both of these hot new skins!

Dragon Commander Bundle - Countess and Dragon Commander skin

Dragon Kingdom Bundle - Dragon Commander and Dragon Captain

Balance

The damage dealt by many Pets has increased significantly.

The Hero Damage scalars of Huntress, EV2, Adept, and Apprentice have been increased from 3.5 to 5.

The Hero Damage scalars of Lavamancer and Abyss Lord have been increased from 3.5 to 7.

The Last Stand Chip can now activate once every 120 seconds, instead of once per Combat Phase.

Pet Empowerment stats have been reduced by 50%.

Sky Guard Tower’s basic attacks now deal damage in a small area, instead of being single target.

Elemental Chips now work on Abyss Lord’s primary attack.

Abyss Lord’s secondary attack now scales with Hero Damage, no longer has a critical chance cap, and has an attack rate cap of 0.1.

Abyss Lord’s Fountain ability now scales with Hero Health instead of Ability Power.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Buff Beam tooltip displaying unused stats.

Fixed an issue where Water Aura still had Flame Aura’s description on the Create Hero screen.

Fixed an issue where Moss Hornets wouldn’t target certain enemies.

Fixed an issue where Moss Hornets would occasionally teleport to the center of the map.

Fixed an issue where some enemies would get stuck in spawn.

Fixed an issue where Elvish Artillery Cannon erroneously displayed its Tenacity stat.

Fixed an issue where Heroic Power was not properly working after swapping heroes or spawning in.

Fixed an issue where Royal Guard Blockade’s attack rate scaling was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where Freezes would not proc Controller mods.

Fixed an issue where Elvish Artillery Cannon’s range was not properly 360 degrees.

The shard Thundering Call now functions properly.

Fixed an issue where Dark Mages could spawn skeletons on locations where Slimes or Nether Spiders had exploded.

Fixed an issue where you could not sell Jackalope and Golden Dino eggs.

The Mastery Challenge Entrapment now functions properly.

Searing Flame’s duration is now correctly set to 5 seconds.

Fixed an issue where you could fall through the map on The Wildest West

Fixed Stuck Flier lanes on the Wildest West

Fixed an issue where the mercenary

Quality of Life Changes

Practice dummies now show commas

Pet Food Boxes can now stack

Pet Evolve Boxes now stack

Single shard and x5 shard packs can now stack

Added the ability to hide loot pop ups in the options menu

Misc.

Winter has officially ended in Dragonfall, the Hub area has thawed out, and the Winterfest trees have been packed away. With winter’s end, Nightmare Krampusliches will no longer drop, and presents will no longer be available until winter comes again.

64 bit is now the default launch option for DD2. The 32 bit binaries still are being built with every update. Default Location EX: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Dungeon Defenders 2\DunDef2\Binaries\Win32



Summary

Normally we try and stay pretty humble here at Chromatic, but we did bring the heat with this patch. The Countess, +1 Chaos, rings, and a new vendor are few things to be excited for. Ok we are done patting ourselves on the back (for now), time to get back to work!

We have so much going on behind the scenes here that we can’t wait to share with you. As always, we will post any and all updates to our social channels so make sure to follow us! Thanks again to all of our Defenders, see you again soon with even more content!

Social Defenders

To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Chromatic Games and the Dungeon Defenders franchise, follow us on all our social channels:

For Etheria!

Chromatic Games