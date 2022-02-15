- New Campaign Game Mode with the ability to select how many enemies.
- Ability to reload a game without exiting the program.
- Holding Targeting key (default T) will select ship under center of the screen reticle.
- Navigation points now show up on the Radar.
- Internal Campaign Engine expanded
- Fixed issue where the production release couldn't find Single Player save games
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 15 February 2022
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.10.3653
Patchnotes via Steam Community
