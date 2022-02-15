 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 15 February 2022

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.10.3653

Patch Notes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Campaign Game Mode with the ability to select how many enemies.
  • Ability to reload a game without exiting the program.
  • Holding Targeting key (default T) will select ship under center of the screen reticle.
  • Navigation points now show up on the Radar.
  • Internal Campaign Engine expanded
  • Fixed issue where the production release couldn't find Single Player save games
  • Various Fixes

Rank: Warmaster Content Depot 1422271
