Project Kunai update for 15 February 2022

V.220215 Live Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8209631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New Personal Best Hud added under Timer Hud in UI.

-FOV setting added. Default FOV changed 60 to 90.

-Our Adaptive Camera System has updated. We made transitions softer and vignette ratio is decreased.



-Ghost System added. Now you can race against your ghost!

-Ghost System switch is added in Options.

-Options Menu is remade.

-Hub Menu added. Now you can track our updates in game.

-Leaderboard Hud added. You can check the top 10 leaderboard times with "TAB" key during the game.

