-New Personal Best Hud added under Timer Hud in UI.
-FOV setting added. Default FOV changed 60 to 90.
-Our Adaptive Camera System has updated. We made transitions softer and vignette ratio is decreased.
-Ghost System added. Now you can race against your ghost!
-Ghost System switch is added in Options.
-Options Menu is remade.
-Hub Menu added. Now you can track our updates in game.
-Leaderboard Hud added. You can check the top 10 leaderboard times with "TAB" key during the game.
Project Kunai update for 15 February 2022
V.220215 Live Now!
