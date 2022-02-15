 Skip to content

Stream Arenas update for 15 February 2022

Return of the Bot Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 8209623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bot mode is back!

You can now run simulated matches again!

You're also able to change the names of the bots in the bot mode.

Simply play a game -> Select Bot Mode in the Lobby.

