Return of the Bot Mode

Bot mode is back!
You can now run simulated matches again!
You're also able to change the names of the bots in the bot mode.
Simply play a game -> Select Bot Mode in the Lobby.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Bot mode is back!
You can now run simulated matches again!
You're also able to change the names of the bots in the bot mode.
Simply play a game -> Select Bot Mode in the Lobby.
Changed files in this update