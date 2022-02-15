Alive enemy ragdoll possibility, stealth, solidifying Urdust, intro skip - v0.07

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing a possibility to behave stealthily, enemy alive ragdoll, Urge dust becoming solid after being static for a period of time, an option to skip the whole intro sequence, some important changes and some fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- stealth (displayed with vignette)
- alive enemy ragdoll (jumping over obstacles, Urdust intoxication, randomly on hit/explosion)
- Urdust will become solid, if static for a period of time (will be saved)
- you can now skip intro (before you enter the car)
- overeating & overpissing (out of bounds on the HUD bar)
- bloody bulletHoles/slits and object bulletHoles/slits
- description to all the available perks
- breakables that don't have shatters now have bump overlay (intensity by damage)
- house tenting triangle build
- new loot spawning car wreck
- new random spawn woodPallet (in woods & dryLakes) dropping plywood after breaking
- few new props
- hotkeys for switching building pages (Q & E)
- post-explosion hole
- fire releases smoke when heating something burnable
- new stab sound for sharp melee weapons
CHANGED
- enemy hanging on you can now fall off
- flashlight now works in vehicles
- difficulty setting now affects energy reduction
- difficulty setting now affects Urge speed only on easy and default (hard & horror = default)
- inventory tab (build, perks, etc.) is now set to previously opened tab for a while
- you can now cut down a tree with an explosion
- you are now visible if your flashlight is lit (at night or underground)
- both pipe melee weapons are now single-handed
- improved hit animations for sledgehammer
- toilet worm return longer delay
- saltpeter random spawn in dry lake areas
- higher chance for red meat to spawn
FIXED
- optimizations enemy animation culling
- sleep may have skipped a few days (depending on how long you were playing)
- when urinating, particles were visible along the stream
- odd whee sounds heard in the car crash scene
- couldn't repair house tenting build
- flashlight stopped working after getting in and out of car (if it wasn't lit before)
- fog would rotate when you flip the car you're sitting in, thus making it disappear
- flashlight charge amount is now actually saved
- after death enemy torso wasn't spilling blood on hit
- ambient reflections are now off at night (made everything not lit by flashlight look glossy)
