Patch Update v.0.1.11

New Update v.0.1.11:
-Improved optimization for some systems
-fixed bug causing some guns to lock up
-added new desert enemy "iron golem"
-added new "frog-like" swamp enemy
-fixed some resources not spawning in correct biomes
-adjusted rates at which some items spawn to stop some resources being way too common and others too rare/impossible to find
-added more dungeon (caves, mines) variety types so some can be home to individual monsters, i.e a den home to specific creatures
-compressed some assets where possible to further reduce RAM usage
-fixed smaller/minor bugs and glitches
-other small tweaks...
Changed files in this update