Terafall update for 15 February 2022

Patch Update v.0.1.11

Patch Update v.0.1.11 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Update v.0.1.11:

-Improved optimization for some systems

-fixed bug causing some guns to lock up

-added new desert enemy "iron golem"

-added new "frog-like" swamp enemy

-fixed some resources not spawning in correct biomes

-adjusted rates at which some items spawn to stop some resources being way too common and others too rare/impossible to find

-added more dungeon (caves, mines) variety types so some can be home to individual monsters, i.e a den home to specific creatures

-compressed some assets where possible to further reduce RAM usage

-fixed smaller/minor bugs and glitches

-other small tweaks...

