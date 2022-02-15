 Skip to content

Nienix update for 15 February 2022

Improving dual-specs!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509159

🎯 [Bug] Fixed an issue related to particle effects that sometimes were rendered incorrectly.

🎯 [Bug] Fixed a graphical issue for the map when playing with a resolution greater than 1920x1080.

🎯 [Misc] Items can now be moved between the Storage and Inventory by holding the right mouse button.

🎯 [Skill] A new Founders skill called "Reinforced Plating" [1:1] has been added. This skill increases the total hull by 2% per level.

🎯 [Skill] A new Founders skill called "Enhanced Damage" [2:3] has been added. This skill increases damage by 2% per level.

🎯 [Balancing] The Vagrantis skill "Demolition Mastery" [3:5] now increases all kinds of damage.

🎯 [Balancing] The Imperius skill "Freezing Touch" [2:4] now increases all kinds of damage.

🎯 [Balancing] The Founders skill "Ignited Warp Plasma" [3:4] now works with all weapon types. The dependency to the skill "Energy Damage Booster" has been removed.

