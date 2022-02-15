 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

amazin' George update for 15 February 2022

Remastered Bundle Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8208977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Meow! We have an exciting but small update, a new launcher front end that presents two wonderful adventures from the get go!

We've also made some usual bug fixes and updates for both Classic and Remastered versions.

Changed files in this update

amazin' George Content Depot 1849871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.