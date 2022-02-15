 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fear Factory update for 15 February 2022

Pre-Alpha 0.5.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8208969 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix from update 0.5.7-0.5.8

Patch notes are as follows:

  • Fixed a performance issue related to the construction lights.
  • Fixed an issue when guests are spawned into the level, they will match the current game speed setting.
  • Manual Wave Timer fixed to be consistently 1/4th of the wave time.
  • Fixed a bug related to guests leaving while HP reaches 0.
  • Fixed an issue where guest scare level text and background profile color was not updating properly with each wave.
  • Fixed an issue where the cooldown timer would not reset on player activated traps.

Changed files in this update

Fear Factory Depot Depot 1506681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.