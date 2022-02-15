Pre-Alpha 0.5.8

Hotfix from update 0.5.7-0.5.8
Patch notes are as follows:
- Fixed a performance issue related to the construction lights.
- Fixed an issue when guests are spawned into the level, they will match the current game speed setting.
- Manual Wave Timer fixed to be consistently 1/4th of the wave time.
- Fixed a bug related to guests leaving while HP reaches 0.
- Fixed an issue where guest scare level text and background profile color was not updating properly with each wave.
- Fixed an issue where the cooldown timer would not reset on player activated traps.
Changed files in this update