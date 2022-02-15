 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Apex Legends update for 15 February 2022

Get charged by permanently unlocking Wattson until February 22

Share · View all patches · Build 8208912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Celebrate the third Anniversary of Apex Legends with three weeks of rewards*! Jump into Apex Legends: Defiance and for a limited-time earn Legends, Thematic packs, and a Legendary pack.

Get charged in Week 2 by permanently unlocking Wattson Character plus three Thematic Packs. Already have the Legends unlocked? Don’t worry, you’ll still get the Thematic packs and the Legendary pack.

*Conditions & restrictions apply. See [playapex.com/third-annivesary-login-rewards](playapex.com/third-annivesary-login-rewards) for details.

Changed depots in r5-120 branch

View more data in app history for build 8208912
Apex Legends Content Depot 1172471
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.