Get charged by permanently unlocking Wattson until February 22

Celebrate the third Anniversary of Apex Legends with three weeks of rewards*! Jump into Apex Legends: Defiance and for a limited-time earn Legends, Thematic packs, and a Legendary pack.
Get charged in Week 2 by permanently unlocking Wattson Character plus three Thematic Packs. Already have the Legends unlocked? Don’t worry, you’ll still get the Thematic packs and the Legendary pack.
*Conditions & restrictions apply. See [playapex.com/third-annivesary-login-rewards](playapex.com/third-annivesary-login-rewards) for details.
Changed depots in r5-120 branch