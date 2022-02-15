 Skip to content

PULSAR: Lost Colony update for 15 February 2022

v1.18.2 Release Notes

15 February 2022

Hello everyone!

Version 1.18.2 is now available! This update improves controller support and includes various bug fixes reported by the community. We’ve also introduced some changes to ensure compatibility with the upcoming Steam Deck system. If playing outside of Steam, the controller bindings are unchanged and should work as before!

Changes

  • Switched the voice chat system to use Photon Voice as a backend. This offers improved compatibility (for Linux and Steam Deck especially) and should decrease the latency in certain situations
  • Controllers now use Steam Input, adding the ability to show controller buttons and new options to customize and share your bindings
  • Tab menu should now better scale with the screen’s aspect ratio causing it to be larger and more usable in certain situations

Fixes

  • Fixed camera timing issue that caused your active item to stutter when moving the camera
  • Game should no longer start SteamVR when not running in VR mode
  • Fixed issue with mismatching eyebrow color for crew bots
  • Fixed issue that caused some Fluffy Biscuit mission dialogue to trigger for non-F.B. crews
  • Fixed some issues in the Academy that prevented controller inputs from being displayed
  • Fixed an issue with the Academy that caused certain tutorials to not progress while a menu was open
  • Crew bot “look at” animations should be more accurately targeted at the player’s head
  • Fixed issue that caused some hats / headwear to not be lit correctly
  • The Research Specialty talent should now properly update the Research screen with the correct warp research times
  • Fixed issue with certain tabs of the tab menu being unable to be selected in some circumstances
  • Fixed an issue with humanoid enemy accuracy not being set correctly, certain enemies should now miss more often
  • Fixed an issue with scrapyard NPCs not showing up in dialogue view
  • Fixed a mistake in some NPC dialogue on the ice colony planet

Thank you for your time and feedback!

Best,

The Leafy Games Team

