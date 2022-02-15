 Skip to content

Larcenauts update for 15 February 2022

Patch Notes 1.3.10 (Bugfix) | February 15, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Gameplay:

✦ Extended Lunar New Year event to Feb 22nd

✦ Updates to team balancing and matchmaking

✦ Tuning updates for Krait's Pulse.

✦ Bot aim parameter tuning.

✦ Adjust position of Software Keyboards on the Social Terminal.

✦ Added Standard Chinese VO for Captain Kas when the HMD system software is set to Standard Chinese.

✦ Fixed issue with non-Latin language text appearing incorrectly in a few places in the tutorial.

✦ Social terminal, lobby menu UI updates

✦ Client and server stability improvements

✦ Fix UI issue with muting yourself on the player muting list

✦ Fix issue with muting while switching VOIP channels when changing games

✦ Fix UI issue where Power Slates could appear to be level 1 on the Scoreboard when you were in the cockpit

✦ Update Social panel in the cockpit to match the rest of the UI

✦ Fix issue where players could see through walls if they pushed their head far enough into the geometry

Changed files in this update

