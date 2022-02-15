General Gameplay:
✦ Extended Lunar New Year event to Feb 22nd
✦ Updates to team balancing and matchmaking
✦ Tuning updates for Krait's Pulse.
✦ Bot aim parameter tuning.
✦ Adjust position of Software Keyboards on the Social Terminal.
✦ Added Standard Chinese VO for Captain Kas when the HMD system software is set to Standard Chinese.
✦ Fixed issue with non-Latin language text appearing incorrectly in a few places in the tutorial.
✦ Social terminal, lobby menu UI updates
✦ Client and server stability improvements
✦ Fix UI issue with muting yourself on the player muting list
✦ Fix issue with muting while switching VOIP channels when changing games
✦ Fix UI issue where Power Slates could appear to be level 1 on the Scoreboard when you were in the cockpit
✦ Update Social panel in the cockpit to match the rest of the UI
✦ Fix issue where players could see through walls if they pushed their head far enough into the geometry
Patch Notes 1.3.10 (Bugfix) | February 15, 2022
