BETA PATCH 1.L.7.0
Server/Client Patch
This patch focuses mainly on fixing long-standing bugs and issues and improving server performance.
- Doubled the amount of Day time so that Time of Day is now a 2:1 Day/Night ratio. Night remains unchanged.
- Nights are now slightly brighter
- Added Player Ping to Players list in Social Panel
- Removed Full Screen display window option as this mode has been deprecated from Windows 10/11 and caused many client crashes
- Improved flight take off syncing in that players trying to take off in high latency situations should be able to properly sync and take off
- Improved Shadow Scale flight maneuvering to better reflect its air agility and to prepare for unique flight characteristics between species
- Reduced SS charge breath button hold down time from 2s to 1.5s
- Reduced SS charge breath subsequent charge ticks from 2s to 1s
- Reduced cooldown on Acid Spit from 2.5s to 2s
- Optimized server processes to increase performance
- Improved the Server's Cheat/Desync Detection
- Fixed an issue where pitch was not inverting properly after the last patch
- Fixed an issue where corpses would sometimes glitch out and not be able to be picked up or eaten
- Fixed an issue where some players would crash after opening the Social Panel
- Fixed an issue where heal ticks would break Shadow Cloak
- Fixed an issue where level ambiance and level music would sometimes not play
- Fixed an issue where hatchling movement would not replicate to the server if held longer than 5 minutes
- Fixed an issue where players without the Patreon Rewards Pack could enable jellies cosmetic
- Fixed a server crash related to corpse physics bodies
- Fixed a server crash where Server was unable to retrieve Steam data for a client
Changed files in this update