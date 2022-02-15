 Skip to content

Day of Dragons update for 15 February 2022

Beta Patch 1.L.7.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Server/Client Patch

This patch focuses mainly on fixing long-standing bugs and issues and improving server performance.

  • Doubled the amount of Day time so that Time of Day is now a 2:1 Day/Night ratio. Night remains unchanged.
  • Nights are now slightly brighter
  • Added Player Ping to Players list in Social Panel
  • Removed Full Screen display window option as this mode has been deprecated from Windows 10/11 and caused many client crashes
  • Improved flight take off syncing in that players trying to take off in high latency situations should be able to properly sync and take off
  • Improved Shadow Scale flight maneuvering to better reflect its air agility and to prepare for unique flight characteristics between species
  • Reduced SS charge breath button hold down time from 2s to 1.5s
  • Reduced SS charge breath subsequent charge ticks from 2s to 1s
  • Reduced cooldown on Acid Spit from 2.5s to 2s
  • Optimized server processes to increase performance
  • Improved the Server's Cheat/Desync Detection
  • Fixed an issue where pitch was not inverting properly after the last patch
  • Fixed an issue where corpses would sometimes glitch out and not be able to be picked up or eaten
  • Fixed an issue where some players would crash after opening the Social Panel
  • Fixed an issue where heal ticks would break Shadow Cloak
  • Fixed an issue where level ambiance and level music would sometimes not play
  • Fixed an issue where hatchling movement would not replicate to the server if held longer than 5 minutes
  • Fixed an issue where players without the Patreon Rewards Pack could enable jellies cosmetic
  • Fixed a server crash related to corpse physics bodies
  • Fixed a server crash where Server was unable to retrieve Steam data for a client

