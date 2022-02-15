 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Vagabond Emperor update for 15 February 2022

Version 0.9.0.7 - New turn-based combat rules

Share · View all patches · Build 8208555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, friends! Now it's time for a new version 0.9.0.7. The rules of turn-based combat have been significantly changed, and the battles themselves have become more dynamic and fast. I hope you enjoy it, there is much more to come. In future updates, turn-based battles will be further expanded. Thanks for the support!

New rules for turn-based combat

  • Energy now regenerates at the start of the turn
  • Meditation skill removed
  • The fighter can deal an unlimited number of hits while there is Energy
  • The fighter can inflict an unlimited number of counters while there is Energy
  • After use, the last skill is selected if there is enough Energy. This allows you to reduce the number of clicks in combat
  • New item in the menu, allows animation speed in turn-based combat (There is also a separate button in the combat itself)

Other fixes

  • Fixed: Incorrect target calculation for plot
  • Fixed: now a character is considered an enemy only if he has a reason for war
  • Fixed: characters can't be considered friends if there is a casus belli
  • AI starts plot only if there is a casus belli
  • Fixed: skill direction
  • Fixed: bugs during city sex scene
  • Fixed: bugs during the sex scene on the world map
  • The peasant mercenary changed the gun to the correct one
  • Fixed: incorrect parameters of artificial limbs - steel leg
  • Fixed: wrong messages about healing limbs
  • Fixed: Incorrect plot preparation time display
  • Fixed: character initialization error on the map
  • Fixed: Attack hint initialization error in arcade battle
  • Minor fixes

Changed files in this update

From Bum to King Content Depot 1546771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.