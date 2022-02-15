Version 0.9.0.7 - New turn-based combat rules

Greetings, friends! Now it's time for a new version 0.9.0.7. The rules of turn-based combat have been significantly changed, and the battles themselves have become more dynamic and fast. I hope you enjoy it, there is much more to come. In future updates, turn-based battles will be further expanded. Thanks for the support!
New rules for turn-based combat
- Energy now regenerates at the start of the turn
- Meditation skill removed
- The fighter can deal an unlimited number of hits while there is Energy
- The fighter can inflict an unlimited number of counters while there is Energy
- After use, the last skill is selected if there is enough Energy. This allows you to reduce the number of clicks in combat
- New item in the menu, allows animation speed in turn-based combat (There is also a separate button in the combat itself)
Other fixes
- Fixed: Incorrect target calculation for plot
- Fixed: now a character is considered an enemy only if he has a reason for war
- Fixed: characters can't be considered friends if there is a casus belli
- AI starts plot only if there is a casus belli
- Fixed: skill direction
- Fixed: bugs during city sex scene
- Fixed: bugs during the sex scene on the world map
- The peasant mercenary changed the gun to the correct one
- Fixed: incorrect parameters of artificial limbs - steel leg
- Fixed: wrong messages about healing limbs
- Fixed: Incorrect plot preparation time display
- Fixed: character initialization error on the map
- Fixed: Attack hint initialization error in arcade battle
- Minor fixes
