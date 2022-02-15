 Skip to content

Paranormal Detective: Escape from the 90s update for 15 February 2022

Update Notes for 2/15/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added instructions on how to use the claw machine button.
  • Improved one of the time cards for puzzle clarity.
  • Improved a sign for puzzle clarity.
  • Improved teleporting while holding objects and added more objects.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a crash.
  • Safe now opens some when you get the code correct.
  • It is now easier to get things out of desk drawers.
  • Made thin objects in office less likely to clip through others.
  • Added more haptic feedback to buttons in the arcade.
  • Turned up button press sound again. :P
  • Can now auto-fire in end scene.
  • Turned down flinging and splatting sound effects in end scene.

