- Added instructions on how to use the claw machine button.
- Improved one of the time cards for puzzle clarity.
- Improved a sign for puzzle clarity.
- Improved teleporting while holding objects and added more objects.
- Fixed a bug that could cause a crash.
- Safe now opens some when you get the code correct.
- It is now easier to get things out of desk drawers.
- Made thin objects in office less likely to clip through others.
- Added more haptic feedback to buttons in the arcade.
- Turned up button press sound again. :P
- Can now auto-fire in end scene.
- Turned down flinging and splatting sound effects in end scene.
Paranormal Detective: Escape from the 90s update for 15 February 2022
Update Notes for 2/15/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update