La Maledizione dell'Uccello Serpente Playtest update for 15 February 2022

Bug fixes

15 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes Palantir, normalizzazione musica di sottofondo ala occidentale, modifica nel contenuto di alcuni forzieri.

